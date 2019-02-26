'Amazing snapshots' plumb volcanic depths

February 28, 2019, University of Queensland
'Amazing snapshots' plumb volcanic depths
An example of sector zoning. Credit: Teresa Ubide

Research shedding light on the internal "plumbing" of volcanoes may help scientists better understand volcanic eruptions and unrest.

The University of Queensland-led study analysed crystals in Italy's famous Mount Etna to reveal how quickly moves to the surface.

Dr. Teresa Ubide, from UQ's School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, said the research would provide a better understanding of volcanic systems and improve frameworks for monitoring volcanoes.

"By looking at the so-called magma plumbing systems—I think of them as the 'inner personalities' of volcanoes—we can better interpret the signs of magma movement under our feet," Dr. Ubide said.

"The new information on magma transport prior to past can provide context to help better respond to future monitoring signals, like seismic measurements from earthquakes."

Dr. Ubide and her team have analysed variations in the chemical composition of volcanic crystals, which form in a chemical pattern known as "sector zoning".

"Volcanologists and mineralogists have observed sector zoning in crystals for decades, noticing that it might develop when crystals form rapidly," she said.

"But because the exact origin and implications of sector-zoned crystals in magma were poorly understood, they were typically disregarded in the study of pre-eruptive processes inside volcanoes.

"Now we've discovered that they not only record detailed magmatic histories and eruption triggers, but might also provide information on the velocity of magma transport to the surface."

The research, which builds on previous work analysing volcanic crystals, used a high-tech ultraviolet laser—similar to the technology used for eye surgery—at UQ's Radiogenic Isotope Facility.

"We've been using a 'cold' beam laser to remove a thin layer from the surface of the crystals," Dr. Ubide said.

"Then this tiny amount of material is put into a mass spectrometer, an instrument that measures the composition of 'trace' elements, reading elements that might weigh lower than 0.1 per cent of the original object.

'Amazing snapshots' plumb volcanic depths
Dr. Teresa Ubide. Credit: The University of Queensland
"We found that the changes in the trace elements in these are extremely sensitive to the processes that take place inside volcanoes, like magma storage and cooling, magma mixing, magma transport and magma's ascent to the surface.

"It's an amazing snapshot of what is happening inside volcanoes, providing key insights into their internal plumbing system and helping us better understand these incredible natural wonders."

The research, published in collaboration with the Italian Volcanological Institute INGV-Rome and Sapienza University Rome, can be found in Geochimica et Cosmochimica Acta.

Explore further: The seemingly unremarkable crystals that could help predict volcanic eruptions

More information: Teresa Ubide et al, Sector-zoned clinopyroxene as a recorder of magma history, eruption triggers, and ascent rates, Geochimica et Cosmochimica Acta (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.gca.2019.02.021

Related Stories

Volcanic crystals give a new view of magma

June 15, 2017

Volcanologists are gaining a new understanding of what's going on inside the magma reservoir that lies below an active volcano and they're finding a colder, more solid place than previously thought, according to new research ...

Recommended for you

Nanotechnology makes it possible for mice to see in infrared

February 28, 2019

Mice with vision enhanced by nanotechnology were able to see infrared light as well as visible light, reports a study published February 28 in the journal Cell. A single injection of nanoparticles in the mice's eyes bestowed ...

How Capsella followed its lonely heart

February 28, 2019

The Brassicaceae plant family boasts a stunning diversity of fruit shapes. But even in this cosmopolitan company the heart-shaped seed pods of the Capsella genus stand out.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.