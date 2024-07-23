380-million-year-old rocks provide insights into past climate and geothermal energy
Rocks undergo changes over millions of years. Yet it is possible to extract information from them about the climate at the time of their formation.
Earth Sciences
Jul 23, 2024
Olivine is the earliest mineral to crystallize from basaltic magma, and accurate knowledge of olivine/melt partition coefficients (DOl-melt ) for first-transition row elements (FTREs) Ga and Ge, is required in quantitative ...
Planetary Sciences
Jun 5, 2024
One of Earth's most consequential bursts of biodiversity—a 30-million-year period of explosive evolutionary changes spawning innumerable new species—may have the most modest of creatures to thank for the vital stage in ...
Earth Sciences
Jun 2, 2024
As a scientist, lab work can sometimes get monotonous. But in 2017, while a Ph.D. student of paleobiology at the University of Bristol in the U.K., I heard a gleeful exclamation from across the room. Kirsty Penkman, head ...
Paleontology & Fossils
Apr 10, 2024
How Earth and the other planets of the solar system formed and evolved over the eons is a hot question for planetary scientists like me. One of the best ways to find out is by looking at rocks from space.
Astronomy
Apr 3, 2024
In southern Germany just north of the Danube, there lies a large circular depression between the hilly surroundings: the Nördlinger Ries. Almost 15 million years ago, an asteroid struck this spot. Today, the impact crater ...
Planetary Sciences
Dec 5, 2023
Zircon crystals, like a time capsule, can preserve traces of life hundreds of millions of years old in the form of biogenic carbon. Using new methods, geoscientists at Heidelberg University have succeeded in tracing very ...
Earth Sciences
Apr 6, 2023
Zinc (Zn) isotope systematics is a useful tool to study planetary evolution and trace carbon cycling in the Earth's mantle. However, zinc isotope data for mid-ocean ridge basalts (MORB), the most widespread magmatic rocks ...
Earth Sciences
Mar 7, 2023
Researchers from Cornell University, Ohio State University, Technical University of Munich, and the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station are using synchrotron light to investigate how moisture affects soil carbon—an ...
Earth Sciences
Jun 20, 2022
Like you and me, microbes need some metals in their diet to stay healthy. The metals help the microbes fully "digest" food. After a good meal, the microbes that gain energy by chemically reducing nitrate release a harmless ...
Earth Sciences
Jun 15, 2022
