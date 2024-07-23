Geochimica et Cosmochimica Acta or GCA, established in 1950, is a semi-monthly, peer reviewed, scientific journal published by Elsevier. It is sponsored by the Geochemical Society and the Meteoritical Society. The post of Executive editor is currently vacant, following the retirement of Frank Podosek (Washington University, who served from 2000 to the end of 2011). This journal is published in English, French, and German. The publishing focus of Geochimica et Cosmochimica Acta is geochemistry, cosmochemistry, and meteoritics. The geochemistry focus encompasses both terrestrial and other planetary bodies. The interdisciplinary scope covers geology, chemistry, biochemistry, physics, astronomy, and other, specialized, professional disciplines. Topical coverage includes physical chemistry (e.g., gases, aqueous solutions, glasses, and crystalline solids), petrology (igneous and metamorphic), chemical processes (Earth's atmosphere, hydrosphere, biosphere, and lithosphere), geochemistry (organic and isotopic), meteoritics (includes meteorite impacts), and lunar science. Publishing formats include original research articles.

