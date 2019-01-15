Google to invest in solar farms in Tennessee, Alabama

January 17, 2019

Google plans to invest in Tennessee and Alabama solar farms under a deal with the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Google announced Wednesday that it will buy 413 megawatts of output from 1.6 million at several new Tennessee and Alabama the combined size of 65,000 home rooftop systems.

The two largest will be able to produce about 150 megawatts each in Hollywood, Alabama, and Yum Yum, Tennessee.

Google is building data centers in Clarksville, Tennessee, and Jackson County, Alabama. The company plans to match 72 percent of the facilities' hourly electricity use with carbon-free sources, supporting its goal of sourcing carbon-free electricity around the clock.

TVA spokesman Scott Brooks said the deal shows the federal utility's renewable energy efforts help it attract and retain top-tier companies.

Explore further: TVA announces solar installations being built for Facebook

Related Stories

Nevada company to pursue purchase of unfinished nuke

May 6, 2016

A Nevada company said it will try to purchase an unfinished nuclear power plant from the Tennessee Valley Authority and use the site in northeast Alabama to produce electricity with new technology.

Recommended for you

Privacy becomes a selling point at tech show

January 7, 2019

Apple is not among the exhibitors at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, but that didn't prevent the iPhone maker from sending a message to attendees on a large billboard.

China's Huawei unveils chip for global big data market

January 7, 2019

Huawei Technologies Ltd. showed off a new processor chip for data centers and cloud computing Monday, expanding into new and growing markets despite Western warnings the company might be a security risk.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.