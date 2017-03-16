Bird flu confirmed in two poultry flocks in north Alabama

March 21, 2017

Alabama officials have confirmed bird flu in two poultry flocks, just a week after three commercial breeders had to kill their chickens across the state line in Tennessee.

The state veterinarian announced that chickens are under quarantine after testing positive for the disease at a commercial breeding operation in Pickens County near the Mississippi line.

Dr. Tony Frazier's statement says the disease also was found in a backyard flock in Madison County, near the Tennessee line.

Agriculture officials say this strain of poses no risk to humans and has not entered the food chain.

The Alabama Poultry and Egg Association says poultry is Alabama's largest agriculture sector, generating about $15 billion in annual revenues and employing more than 86,000 people.

