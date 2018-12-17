Researchers use DNA nanomachines to discover subgroups of lysosomes

December 20, 2018 by Louise Lerner, University of Chicago
Researchers use DNA nanomachines to discover subgroups of lysosomes
Clockwise from top left: UChicago scientists Anand Saminathan, Kasturi Chakraborty, Yamuna Krishnan and KaHo Leung examine results from a new DNA nano-machine to track lysosome activity in cells. Credit: Irene Hsiao

The story of the lysosome is a classic smear campaign. Once dismissed as the garbage disposal of the cell—it does break down unneeded cell debris—it is now valued by scientists who realized all that dirty work also controls survival, metabolism, longevity and even neurodegenerative diseases.

An innovative tool invented by University of Chicago scientists will give us a new window into the lysosome's inner workings. Two studies led by Professor of Chemistry Yamuna Krishnan built to tease out clues about lysosomes, including whether they actually come in two or more related types—which may help us understand lysosome-related disorders.

"Both scientists studying the cell and doctors treating patients for lysosome disorders need better diagnostics, so this is a very good step forward," said graduate student Kasturi Chakraborty, the co-first author for both papers.

Scientists want the ability to watch live footage of what's going on in a cell, but its inner workings are hard to catch in action. It's tiny, and what's more, it's a harsh environment; lysosomes in particular are highly acidic—not good for cameras. "Most sensors will just stop functioning if the acidity is that high," Chakraborty said.

To address this issue, Krishnan's group uses DNA as their to make flashlights and sensors to peer inside. It's already adapted to life in a cell, and it comes in a handy puzzle-piece format, perfect for building tiny nano-machines that catalogue life inside a living cell.

They designed the nanomachines to measure both pH and the particular ions floating around the lysosome—either calcium or chloride—that are the basis for how lysosomes communicate and carry out their tasks. Through them, can see how lysosomes work—and tease out what's going on when they're not working, in certain diseases or hereditary conditions.

One of the most interesting things they found using the new probes was evidence there are actually at least two different kinds of lysosomes.

Scientists had suspected lysosomes came in distinct types with different functions, but it had never been confirmed, Chakraborty said. They don't yet know exactly how the two kinds of lysosomes differ in function, but they do know one kind is missing in people with a certain lysosome disorder called Niemann-Pick disease.

The key was designing a sensor that could measure two kinds of ions simultaneously. "You absolutely need two independent chemical signatures to discriminate between lysosomes," Chakraborty said.

"It's interesting because lysosomes are well-recognized as a multifunctional organelle, and so til now we considered that it was a single type of performing multiple functions," said Krishnan, corresponding author for both studies. "Our studies reveal that there might actually be different sub-types of lysosomes designated for different functions."

Explore further: A new view for protein turnover in the brain

More information: KaHo Leung et al. A DNA nanomachine chemically resolves lysosomes in live cells, Nature Nanotechnology (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41565-018-0318-5

Nagarjun Narayanaswamy et al. A pH-correctable, DNA-based fluorescent reporter for organellar calcium, Nature Methods (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41592-018-0232-7

Related Stories

A new view for protein turnover in the brain

August 7, 2017

Keeping the human brain in a healthy state requires a delicate balance between the generation of new cellular material and the destruction of old. Specialized structures known as lysosomes, found in nearly every cell in your ...

Granulins are brain treasure, not trash

August 14, 2017

Emory University School of Medicine researchers have developed tools that enable them to detect small proteins called granulins for the first time inside cells. Granulins are of interest to neuroscientists because mutations ...

Lyosomes and mitochondria chat each other up in cell

January 24, 2018

Northwestern Medicine scientists have discovered that two key cellular structures, called mitochondria and lysosomes, come into direct contact with each other in the cell to regulate their respective functions. This rare ...

Recommended for you

Graphene's magic is in the defects

December 18, 2018

A team of researchers at the New York University Tandon School of Engineering and NYU Center for Neural Science has solved a longstanding puzzle of how to build ultra-sensitive, ultra-small electrochemical sensors with homogenous ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.