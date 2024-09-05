The University of Chicago or U Chicago held its first classes in 1892. Its founder was John D. Rockefeller, an American industrialist. Since its inception U Chicago faculty have received 81 Nobel Prizes and currently have 7 Nobel Laureate professors on board. Today U Chicago has approximately 15,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree students. The Pritzker School of Medicine and the University of Chicago Medical Center are known for their research, patient care and teaching facilities. Their achievements in biology, physics, computer science and technology have been realized due to their ability to attract substantial grants and their reputation for first class research.

Address 5801 South Ellis Avenue Chicago, Illinois 60637 Website http://www.uchicago.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Chicago

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed