Nature Nanotechnology is a multidisciplinary journal that publishes papers of the highest quality and significance in all areas of nanoscience and nanotechnology. The journal covers research into the design, characterization and production of structures, devices and systems that involve the manipulation and control of materials and phenomena at atomic, molecular and macromolecular scales. Both bottom-up and top-down approaches - and combinations of the two - are covered.

Publisher Nature Publishing Group History 2006-present Website http://www.nature.com/nnano Impact factor 30.306 (2010)

