Nature Nanotechnology is a multidisciplinary journal that publishes papers of the highest quality and significance in all areas of nanoscience and nanotechnology. The journal covers research into the design, characterization and production of structures, devices and systems that involve the manipulation and control of materials and phenomena at atomic, molecular and macromolecular scales. Both bottom-up and top-down approaches - and combinations of the two - are covered.

Publisher
Nature Publishing Group
History
2006-present
Website
http://www.nature.com/nnano
Impact factor
30.306 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Nature Nanotechnology

New molecular engineering technique allows for complex organoids

A new molecular engineering technique can precisely influence the development of organoids. Microbeads made of specifically folded DNA are used to release growth factors or other signal molecules inside the tissue structures. ...

Bio & Medicine

2 hours ago

0

1

