Team determines how cholesterol moves inside cells

November 14, 2018 by Alice Walton, University of California, Los Angeles
Team determines how cholesterol moves inside cells
The senior author of the study is Dr. Peter Totonoz, a professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. UCLA Health

Researchers have found that high-density lipoprotein, or HDL, sometimes referred to as "good" cholesterol, is transported from the outer wall to the interior of cells by a protein that helps create a "bridge" between the two areas.

HDL has been linked for years to a reduced risk of coronary heart disease. Recent studies, however, have raised questions about how it actually affects heart risk, suggesting that how HDL cholesterol circulates, rather than its concentration, may have more to do with disease risk. In this study, the researchers set out to determine how HDL cholesterol moves from the cell's outer membrane to areas inside the cell, which had previously been a mystery.

The researchers suspected that proteins called Asters might be responsible for carrying HDL cholesterol from the cell membrane to the interior of the cell. Asters are tethered to a structure inside the cell called the endoplasmic reticulum, a network of membranes inside the cell. The team first isolated the region of the Asters most likely to bind cholesterol, and found that the Asters did bind. The region also efficiently transferred cholesterol molecules between two artificial membranes in a test tube.

The team also studied mice lacking one of the three Asters, and confirmed that it is required for HDL movement from the cell membrane into the endoplasmic reticulum in the adrenal gland, which uses cholesterol to make steroid hormones such as cortisol.

Understanding how cholesterol is transported into may lead to new ways to diagnose and treat high cholesterol and other blood lipid disorders in humans. Altered cholesterol metabolism is linked to sometimes-fatal diseases including . This study may help pave the way for new diagnostic and therapeutic tools for these diseases.

Explore further: A spring-loaded sensor for cholesterol in cells

More information: Jaspreet Sandhu et al. Aster Proteins Facilitate Nonvesicular Plasma Membrane to ER Cholesterol Transport in Mammalian Cells, Cell (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2018.08.033

Related Stories

A spring-loaded sensor for cholesterol in cells

December 7, 2017

Although too much cholesterol is bad for your health, some cholesterol is essential. Most of the cholesterol that the human body needs is manufactured in its own cells in a synthesis process consisting of more than 20 steps. ...

Lead, mercury exposure raises cholesterol levels

November 5, 2018

Higher levels of lead and other heavy metals detected in the blood was associated with increased levels of lower density lipoprotein (LDL—bad cholesterol) and total cholesterol, according to preliminary research to be presented ...

Recommended for you

How birds and insects reacted to the solar eclipse

November 14, 2018

A team of researchers with Cornell University and the University of Oxford has found that birds and insects reacted in some surprising ways to the 2017 U.S. total solar eclipse. In their paper published in the journal Biology ...

Venom shape untangles scorpion family tree

November 14, 2018

As a child growing up in Mexico, Carlos Santibanez-Lopez feared the scorpions that would often decorate the walls and ceilings of his home in search of a warm place with plenty of food.

Gene-edited food is coming, but will shoppers buy?

November 14, 2018

The next generation of biotech food is headed for the grocery aisles, and first up may be salad dressings or granola bars made with soybean oil genetically tweaked to be good for your heart.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.