Computer model reveals effect of increased cholesterol on specific ion channel in heart

September 10, 2018 by Tracey Peake, North Carolina State University
Computer model reveals effect of increased cholesterol on specific ion channel in heart
Top-down view of the open Kir2 potassium channel, highlighting the pore through which ions travel. Credit: Nicolas Barbera

Using a computer model, researchers from North Carolina State University and the University of Illinois at Chicago have revealed the effect of increased amounts of cholesterol on a specific ion channel involved in regulating potassium levels in the heart. The work sheds further light on interactions between cholesterol and heart function and could have an impact on future cardiac therapies.

Ion channels are proteins located within a cell membrane that control the transport of ions between a cell's surrounding environment and the interior of the cell. The electrical current that allows the heart muscle to contract is a product of a series of ion transfers across the cell membrane. Every cardiac cell has in the membrane that transport a specific charged atom—such as calcium, sodium, or potassium—from the external environment into the heart cell.

Belinda Akpa, assistant professor of integrated synthetic and systems biology and electrical and computer engineering at NC State and co-corresponding author of a paper describing the research, looked at the effect of on a particular ion , called Kir2, which regulates the transfer of potassium into cardiac cells.

"Cholesterol isn't in and of itself a bad thing," Akpa says. "It's always present in the . When the levels of cholesterol change we start to have problems. Given that cholesterol is something like 30 percent of a normal membrane, we wanted to understand why a relatively small increase—going from about 30 to 40 percent—suddenly makes things go wrong."

Akpa, University of Chicago at Illinois Ph.D. student Nicolas Barbera, and co-corresponding author Irena Levitan, professor of medicine, pharmacology, and bioengineering at the University of Illinois at Chicago, used computer modeling to reveal the ways in which cholesterol molecules interact with the Kir2 ion channel. They found that while individual cholesterol molecules don't bind strongly to the Kir2 channel, increasing the levels of cholesterol made these interactions more numerous, essentially overwhelming the channel.

Proteins and small molecules often interact like locks and keys, where only a specific molecule can fit into a particular region on the protein. These interactions cause the protein to change shape—in the case of Kir2, cholesterol sliding into these regions interferes with the protein's attempts to open or close to allow potassium ions into a cardiac cell. In their model, Akpa, Barbera and Levitan identified four "locks" on the Kir2 ion channel that cholesterol molecules attempted to occupy.

"Cholesterol may actually belong in some of these locks, but we're also seeing it try to move into places that should probably be unoccupied, which interferes with the ability of the protein to change its shape in a way that allows it to open and close normally," says Akpa. "This is a problem because require ion channels to orchestrate a sophisticated choreography of ions moving in and out at different times. Essentially, it's like taking a symphony of ion exchanges and inserting a wrong note."

Future work for the team will focus specifically on how additional cholesterol changes the ability of the to open and close.

The work appears in Biophysical Journal.

Explore further: Cholesterol helps flu virus escape through host cell's membrane

More information: Nicolas Barbera et al, Molecular Dynamics Simulations of Kir2.2 Interactions with an Ensemble of Cholesterol Molecules, Biophysical Journal (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.bpj.2018.07.041

Related Stories

A spring-loaded sensor for cholesterol in cells

December 7, 2017

Although too much cholesterol is bad for your health, some cholesterol is essential. Most of the cholesterol that the human body needs is manufactured in its own cells in a synthesis process consisting of more than 20 steps. ...

Researchers zero-in on cholesterol's role in cells

January 17, 2017

Scientists have long puzzled over cholesterol. It's biologically necessary; it's observably harmful - and nobody knows what it's doing where it's most abundant in cells: in the cell membrane.

Recommended for you

Decoupling stress and corrosion to predict metal failure

September 10, 2018

An Arizona State University research team has released new insights about intergranular stress-corrosion cracking (SCC), an environmental cause of premature failure in engineered structures, including bridges, aircraft and ...

When more bone-making cells equal less bone

September 7, 2018

A rare mutation in a gene causes weak bones in mice and people – but not for the reasons you might expect. UConn researchers report in the Sept. 7 issue of the Journal of Biological Chemistry how this mutation creates more ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.