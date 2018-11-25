Rethinking Australia's climate history

November 27, 2018, University of Adelaide
Rethinking Australia's climate history
Drought in Australia. Credit: istock

Researchers at the University of Adelaide have found evidence of climate change that coincided with the first wave of European settlement of Australia, which effectively delivered a double-punch of drying and land clearance to the country.

The research, published in Quaternary Science Reviews, suggests that eastern Australia, including Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, was much drier after 1890 than the Little Ice Age period that preceded it.

"We found that the Little Ice Age, which lasted from about 1500-1850, was much wetter than periods before or after it," says lead researcher Associate Professor John Tibby, from the University of Adelaide's Department of Geography, Environment and Population.

"This extended period of wetness is likely to have had a fundamental impact on the way Indigenous people occupied and used the landscape, the nature of ecosystems encountered by early European settlers, and in particular, the nature and magnitude of the impact of European occupation," he says.

"The research confirms what has been noted from early colonial paintings – that lakes in western Victoria have been drying since around the time of . We now know that this drying occurred over much of south-eastern Australia.

"With the eastern Australian climates becoming more arid at the time of colonisation, it raises the possibility that some previously attributed to European impact were related to natural shift," says Associate Professor Tibby.

The research, which examined evidence collected from lake sediments, also suggests an alternative explanation for the failure of some early European settlements.

"Settlements like Farina in South Australia's Flinders Ranges are believed to have failed due to settlers not having a full comprehension of climate variability. While that may be true, the drying of the climate might provide a better explanation," says Associate Professor Tibby.

"The research adds to better understanding Australia's history, and could help to establish improved environmental baselines for , particularly in thinking how to restore landscapes," he says.

Explore further: Ancient wetlands offer window into climate change

More information: J. Tibby et al. Post little ice age drying of eastern Australia conflates understanding of early settlement impacts, Quaternary Science Reviews (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.quascirev.2018.10.033

Related Stories

Ancient wetlands offer window into climate change

September 11, 2017

Environmental researchers have uncovered a wealth of information about a unique part of Australia that offers never-before-seen insights into climate change since the last ice age.

Australian lake untouched by climate change

June 4, 2013

Researchers at the University of Adelaide have found that a lake on an island off the coast of Queensland has been relatively untouched by changes in climate for the past 7000 years, and has so far also resisted the impact ...

Recent Australian droughts may be the worst in 800 years

May 2, 2018

Australia is a continent defined by extremes, and recent decades have seen some extraordinary climate events. But droughts, floods, heatwaves, and fires have battered Australia for millennia. Are recent extreme events really ...

Lilly pilly fossils reveal snowless Snowy Mountains

October 3, 2018

Leaf fossils discovered high in Australia's Snowy Mountains have revealed a past history of warmer rainforest vegetation and a lack of snow, in contrast with the alpine vegetation and winter snow-covered slopes of today.

Recommended for you

Ocean circulation in North Atlantic at its weakest

November 27, 2018

A study led by Drs. Christelle Not and Benoit Thibodeau from the Department of Earth Sciences and the Swire Institute of Marine Science, The University of Hong Kong, highlights a dramatic weakening of ocean circulation during ...

Six feet under, a new approach to global warming

November 26, 2018

A Washington State University researcher has found that one-fourth of the carbon held by soil is bound to minerals as far as six feet below the surface. The discovery opens a new possibility for dealing with the element as ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.