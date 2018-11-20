A hydrogel that adheres firmly to cartilage and meniscus

November 21, 2018, Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne
A hydrogel that adheres firmly to cartilage and meniscus
Credit: Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

EPFL researchers have developed a hydrogel – made up of nearly 90% water – that naturally adheres to soft tissue like cartilage and the meniscus. If the hydrogel carries repair cells, it could help damaged tissue to heal.

Some types of body tissue, like cartilage and meniscus, have little or no blood supply and are unable to heal if damaged. One promising approach to this problem is to inject a hydrogel loaded with repair cells or drugs into the damaged area in the hope of stimulating tissue regeneration.

However, commercial do not stay put after being applied to the treatment area because of pressure from the body's movements and the flow of bodily fluids. Doctors therefore use special membranes to keep the hydrogel in place, yet those membranes are attached with sutures that perforate the very tissue the hydrogel is supposed to heal.

Two EPFL groups, led by Dominique Pioletti and Pierre-Etienne Bourban, have created a biocompatible hydrogel that naturally adheres to like cartilage and the meniscus. Their hydrogel, which is almost 90% water, can withstand and extensive deformation and therefore eliminates the need for a separate binding process. Their research has been published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.

Credit: Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne
"Our hydrogel is ten times more adhesive than currently available bioadhesives on the market such as fibrin," says Pioletti, head of the Laboratory of Biomechanical Orthopedics in EPFL's School of Engineering. "And thanks to its high water content, our hydrogel is very similar in nature to the natural tissue it's designed to heal."

Composite double-network hydrogel

The new hydrogel is actually a consisting of a double-network matrix and a fiber network. This structure preserves the material's strong adhesive capacity by blunting the impact of mechanical stresses. "The double network structure distributes incoming mechanical energy throughout the hydrogel, so that the material shows adhesion improvement when it is compressed or stretched," says Pioletti. "In hydrogels that lack these damping mechanisms, the mechanical stresses are concentrated on the interface between the hydrogel and the tissue, and the hydrogel comes off quite easily."

Martin Broome, who heads the Oral and Maxillo-Facial Surgery Department at the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV) and is a co-author of the article, is convinced that this type of hydrogel could make a real difference. "If we build on the hydrogel's remarkable adhesive properties, that could open the door to a large number of potential applications. One day, for example, it might be used in place of metallic like titanium to set bone fractures. More immediately, we may no longer need to use complex sutures on some types of soft tissue."

In its current form, the developed at EPFL can adhere to several types of . The next step for the researchers will be to tailor it to specific applications. "Now that our material has demonstrated its superior mechanical properties, we are going to work on loading it with different agents that could help heal a patient's cartilage or meniscus," concludes Pioletti.

Explore further: Researchers create a more effective hydrogel for healing wounds

More information: Peyman Karami et al. Composite Double-Network Hydrogels To Improve Adhesion on Biological Surfaces, ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces (2018). DOI: 10.1021/acsami.8b10735

Related Stories

Research team creates hydrogel adhesives to seal wounds

March 9, 2018

A Band-Aid adhesive bandage is an effective way to stop bleeding from skin wounds, but an equally viable option for internal bleeding does not yet exist. Surgical glues are often used inside the body instead of traditional ...

Hydrogel may help heal diabetic ulcers

March 20, 2018

A hydrogel invented at Rice University that is adept at helping the body heal may also be particularly good at treating wounds related to diabetes.

3-D-printable implants may ease damaged knees

April 19, 2017

A cartilage-mimicking material created by researchers at Duke University may one day allow surgeons to 3-D print replacement knee parts that are custom-shaped to each patient's anatomy.

Recommended for you

DNA origami full of potent anticancer agents

November 21, 2018

One of the most successful techniques to combat multidrug resistance in cancer cells is the downregulation of those genes responsible for drug resistance. Chinese scientists have now developed a nanoplatform that selectively ...

A hydrogel that adheres firmly to cartilage and meniscus

November 21, 2018

EPFL researchers have developed a hydrogel – made up of nearly 90% water – that naturally adheres to soft tissue like cartilage and the meniscus. If the hydrogel carries repair cells, it could help damaged tissue to heal.

Removing toxic mercury from contaminated water

November 21, 2018

Water contaminated with mercury and other toxic heavy metals is a major cause of environmental damage and health problems worldwide. Now, researchers from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, present a totally new way ...

Chemists develop new method for selective binding of proteins

November 21, 2018

A new method of selectively binding proteins to nanoparticles has been described by a team of German and Chinese researchers headed by Prof. Bart Jan Ravoo, a chemist at the University of Münster (Germany). The nanoparticles ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.