Fluorescent 'breathalyzer' makes optimisation of catalysts much easier

November 6, 2018 by Utrecht University, Utrecht University Faculty of Science
**Fluorescent ‘breathalyzer’ makes optimisation of catalysts much easier
Fluorescence microscopy images show the effects of various shapes on catalyst activity. Credit: Utrecht University

A new test for industrial catalysts developed by chemists at Utrecht University uses fluorescent molecules to show which of three catalysts works better than the others. This makes it much easier to work on improving the catalysts, while also making production processes in the chemical industry more sustainable. The researchers, under the leadership of Prof. Bert Weckhuysen, will publish their results in Nature Chemistry of 5 November.

In their research, the chemists from Utrecht studied the sustainable production of methanol, one of the building blocks for products such as plastics. Sustainable methanol can be synthesised from carbon dioxide and hydrogen gas produced using wind power, solar energy or household waste. The is needed to ensure that the reaction produces as much methanol and as few by-products as possible, at the ideal temperature. The catalyst's composition and porosity are important aspects of the process, but so is its shape.

"Scientists study catalysts in their powder form, but chemical plants use catalysts in their shaped form, so we wanted to find a method that we could use to study such catalyst bodies in detail," explains Bert Weckhuysen, professor of catalysis, energy and sustainability at Utrecht University. To that end, the researchers brought a piece of equipment akin to a pasta machine into the lab, to produce catalysts in a variety of shapes and sizes.

Prof. Weckhuysen and colleagues studied cells by 'colouring' parts of them with fluorescent molecules. Under a fluorescence microscope, they could clearly see where the components are located and how they move through the cell. Weckhuysen and his colleagues used the same technique by inserting fluorescent molecules into the catalyst and examining the results under a .

"You can see at a glance what effect different shapes, dimensions and compositions of the catalyst can have," says Dr. Gareth Whiting, lead author of the publication. Whiting produced an entire series of catalysts that differed in shape, composition, and thickness. He then tested how well they functioned in converting the raw materials into methanol using the . Under a microscope, he could see how well the molecules reached the locations in the where the chemical reaction takes place. The methanol yield also indicated how effective the catalyst particles were.

"These results were surprisingly easy to explain and predict using fluorescent probe accessibility models," Whiting explains. "In doing so, we've proven that our research model is extremely robust. Producers and users of catalysts now have a new, fast, and easy way to see whether changes to the recipe or shape of a catalyst have positive or negative effects."

Bert Weckhuysen's lab is known for the highly advanced techniques it develops to examine catalysts during a chemical reaction. "But I believe it's important to tie advanced science to day-to-day practice," says Weckhuysen. "Only then can we actually make progress when it comes to issues such as more of materials and energy. Plus, it's just so much fun to work on things from a completely different perspective."

Explore further: Unlocking the potential of metal nanoparticles as catalysts for fast and efficient CO2 conversion

More information: Gareth T. Whiting et al. Visualizing pore architecture and molecular transport boundaries in catalyst bodies with fluorescent nanoprobes, Nature Chemistry (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41557-018-0163-z

Related Stories

Long-lived catalytic converter reduces diesel emissions

November 22, 2017

Diesel vehicles today emit fewer pollutants than older vehicles, thanks to a zeolite catalytic converter that was invented around 10 years ago. Although many groups have investigated this catalyst since then, it was still ...

Chemists disprove the universal nature of the mercury test

October 25, 2018

The mercury test of catalysts that has been used and considered universal for 100 years turns out to be ambiguous. This conclusion was reached by a group of scientists including a RUDN chemist. The group confirmed that the ...

Efficient, eco-friendly production of fine chemicals

June 25, 2018

The chemical industry produces not just valuable vitamins, pharmaceuticals, flavours and pesticides, but often a large amount of waste, too. This is particularly true of pharmaceutical and fine-chemical production, where ...

Recommended for you

Skin gel allows wounds to heal without leaving a scar

November 5, 2018

A team of researchers at Huazhong University of Science and Technology has developed a silk protein-based gel that they claim allows for skin healing without scarring. In their paper published in the journal Biomaterials ...

New material cleans and splits water

November 5, 2018

Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) are among the most useful and versatile materials today, demonstrating structural versatility, high porosity, and fascinating optical and electronic properties. These characteristics make them ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.