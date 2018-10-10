Video: What makes tardigrades such great survivors

October 11, 2018, American Chemical Society
What makes tardigrades such great survivors (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Tardigrades are tiny animals that can live in water droplets just about anywhere. When those water droplets dry out, tardigrades undergo an astonishing transformation to survive the lack of water.

In this video, Reactions explores the chemistry of these remarkable survivors:

Secrets of the amazing tardigrades revealed by their DNA

July 27, 2017

New genome sequences shed light on both the origins of the tardigrades (also known as water bears or moss piglets), and the genes that underlie their extraordinary ability to survive in extreme conditions. A team of researchers ...

Bouncing water droplets reveal small-scale beauty (w/ Video)

October 14, 2010

In the video below, scientists have captured the simple movements of water droplets on a superhydrophobic carbon nanotube surface. The video shows the water droplets as they bounce, slide, and roll across different structures ...

Space: The not-so-final frontier

September 8, 2008

Of all environments, space must be the most hostile: It is freezing cold, close to absolute zero, there is a vacuum, so no oxygen, and the amount of lethal radiation from stars is very high. This is why humans need to be ...

These Gummy Bear-looking things will inherit the earth

July 27, 2018

Tardigrades, also known as water bears, are microscopic animals that live basically everywhere on earth, from the hot springs atop the Himalayas to the icy tundra of Antarctica to —almost certainly —your backyard.

Self-healing material can build itself from carbon in the air

October 11, 2018

A material designed by MIT chemical engineers can react with carbon dioxide from the air, to grow, strengthen, and even repair itself. The polymer, which might someday be used as construction or repair material or for protective ...

