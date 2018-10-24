A new process for full utilization of softwood bark

October 25, 2018, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland
pine forest
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In the Finnish mechanical and chemical forestry industry, three million tonnes of softwood bark are produced annually, presently mainly used for energy production. Using a method developed by VTT, a high yield of pure tannins can be extracted from the bark for use as a raw material for resins used in wood products. The residual fibre fraction can be used to produce sugar as a raw material for fermentation products. It is also suitable for material applications.

Traditionally, tannins are extracted from the bark by hot water extraction. In addition to tree species, the extraction yield is influenced by the origin and processing history of the raw material. From Scandinavian spruce and pine, the yield remains at most 10% of bark weight. The utilization of bark residues as a source of sugar has been studied through enzymatic hydrolysis. Even in this process, the yields have not been very high, and consequently much of the bark tannin and carbohydrates have remained unutilized.

The new process uses much higher alkaline conditions and a higher temperature, more closely resembling the wood cooking process. About one third of the bark weight can be dissolved and isolated as a tannin fraction with significantly less impurities – carbohydrates and ashes – than in a fraction obtained by hot water extraction. This tannin extract is a much more reactive resin raw material than normal kraft lignin. The same technology as used for lignin recovery is suitable for the recovery of the tannin. In addition to tannin, there is some lignin in the fraction.

The fibre fraction can be hydrolysed considerably more easily than after hot water extraction. The hydrolyzate is well-suited for fermentation. The purpose is to further test the suitability of a fibre fraction for material applications.

The method for the total utilization of the has been developed by VTT as part of the EU's SPIRE program project, "Systemic Approach to Reduce Energy Demand and CO2Emissions of Processes that Transform Agroforestry Waste into High-Added-Value Products".

BBEPP from Belgium (upscaling), FORESA from Spain (tannin fraction for resin) and BIOSYNCAUCHO from Spain (hydrolyzate fermentation) have participated in the further development and validation of the and the resulting fractions. The project co-ordinator is Spanish TECNALIA.

In order to bring the method into production, a company consortium is being created, which is expected to include an interested supplier of raw material, equipment supplier and application testers to utilize the tannin and fibre fractions.

Explore further: Adhesives and insulating foams from softwood bark tannins

Related Stories

Adhesives and insulating foams from softwood bark tannins

February 23, 2015

In collaboration with its partners, VTT developed tannin extraction from softwood bark as part of an ERA-NET project. At least 130 kg of crude tannin powder can be produced from one tonne of dry wood bark, still leaving 87% ...

Upscaling of tannin hot water extraction

May 21, 2018

Rehap recently mapped the abundant supply of agroforestry waste in Europe and where it can be most sustainably sourced from. With this knowledge, project studies have been researching the most suitable technique for developing ...

Adhesives and composite materials made from Swiss tree bark

October 24, 2017

Studies conducted by the National Research Programme show that tannins extracted from native tree bark can be used to produce adhesives and composite materials. An additional area of application might be 3-D printing.

Cheap, sustainable battery made from tree bark tannins

December 18, 2017

(Phys.org)—Tannins may be best known for their presence in red wine and tea, but in a new study researchers have demonstrated for the first time that tannins from tree bark can also serve as battery cathode materials. As ...

Better use of entire biomass of willow

March 30, 2016

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland and Aalto University investigated how willow biomass can be utilised more efficiently. When processed correctly, willow is eminently suitable as a source of sugar in the production ...

Recommended for you

Noble metal-free catalyst system as active as platinum

October 24, 2018

Industry uses platinum alloys as catalysts for oxygen reduction, essential in fuel cells and metal-air batteries, among other applications. Expensive and rare, that metal imposes tight restrictions on manufacture. Researchers ...

Peptide exploits Achilles' heel of Zika virus

October 24, 2018

Scientists at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have engineered an antiviral peptide that exploits the Zika virus at its Achilles' heel—the viral membrane—hence stopping the virus from causing ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.