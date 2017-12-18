Cheap, sustainable battery made from tree bark tannins

December 18, 2017 by Lisa Zyga, Phys.org feature
tannin battery
(Left) Tannin powder, (center) photo of the researchers, (right) some of the features of tannins when used as a sustainable battery cathode material. Credit: Mukhopadhyay et al. Figures ©2017 American Chemical Society

(Phys.org)—Tannins may be best known for their presence in red wine and tea, but in a new study researchers have demonstrated for the first time that tannins from tree bark can also serve as battery cathode materials. As tree bark is approximately 15% tannins by weight, tannins are naturally abundant, which is one factor that makes them a promising material for designing sustainable, low-cost, metal-free, high-performance batteries.

Besides their widespread availability, another reason why tannins appear to be such a promising material is their high levels of phenol—they have the highest phenol content among any polymer produced by living organisms. High levels of phenol are important because the primary charge storage mechanism of the tannin-based battery is a reversible chemical reaction in which phenol is converted into quinone.

The researchers, led by Hongli Zhu at Northeastern University in Boston, along with PhD student Alolika Mukhopadhyay as the lead author and coauthors from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colorado, have published a paper on the tannin battery cathode in a recent issue of Nano Letters.

"The greatest benefit of using a renewable polymer tannin is that Nature produces a huge amount of tannin, which can be extracted from underused bark with minimal cost and efforts," Zhu told Phys.org. "The redox-active phenolic hydroxyl groups of tannins are more than 5000 times higher than lignin, which was previously considered to be the most promising biopolymer for . Due to tannin's significant low molecular weight and extremely high phenolic hydroxyl content, the interpenetrating network of tannins and polypyrrole shows an outstanding electrochemical performance. We think tannin is the new champion of naturally occurring redox-active biopolymers."

In experiments, the researchers demonstrated that a type of tannin called "ellagitannin" extracted from the bark of a chestnut tree can be used to fabricate battery cathodes for batteries that exhibit an excellent overall performance, including large capacitance and high energy density. The design consists of ellagitannin combined with the polymer polypyrrole for high conductivity, which is placed on top of a carbonized wood substrate.

The wood substrate also contributes to the good battery performance due to the highly aligned channels in its cellular structure. These channels, which the plant once used to transport water and nutrients, are now used to transport electrons and ions in the new battery.

Although making batteries from tannins represents a big shift from using conventional metal such as lithium, the naturally occurring compound may offer solutions to two of the biggest challenges facing future energy storage systems: the shortage of metal materials and the high cost of material synthesis. As the researchers demonstrate in the new study, naturally occurring tannins can be purified at low cost for their use in batteries.

Previous research has indicated that other plant-based materials also appear promising as alternative battery materials. One biopolymer that has been extensively studied is lignin, which is found in the cell walls of plants and gives wood and bark their rigid structure. Although widely abundant, lignin has a high molecular weight compared to its relatively low phenol content. As phenol content largely determines the electrochemical performance, such as the energy density and storage capacity, the low phenol content of lignin limits the potential performance of lignin-based batteries.

One of the biggest advantages of tannins is that they have a lower molecular weight than lignin, while their phenol content is 5,000 times higher. These differences offer the potential for fabricating batteries with much higher energy densities and capacities.

As the researchers have just begun to investigate the potential of in batteries, they expect that it will be possible to further improve the performance of these batteries in the future.

"The charge storage capacity of tannin is high," Zhu said. "However, the intrinsically high aqueous solubility of tannin led to the loss of effective material, causing capacity fade over time. Therefore, we are trying to chemically modify tannin to secure a stable and safe performance in a harsh environment."

Explore further: Adhesives and composite materials made from Swiss tree bark

More information: Alolika Mukhopadhyay, Yucong Jiao, Rui Katahira, Peter N. Ciesielski, Michael Himmel, and Hongli Zhu. "Heavy Metal-Free Tannin from Bark for Sustainable Energy Storage." Nano Letters. DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.7b04242

Related Stories

Adhesives and composite materials made from Swiss tree bark

October 24, 2017

Studies conducted by the National Research Programme show that tannins extracted from native tree bark can be used to produce adhesives and composite materials. An additional area of application might be 3-D printing.

Adhesives and insulating foams from softwood bark tannins

February 23, 2015

In collaboration with its partners, VTT developed tannin extraction from softwood bark as part of an ERA-NET project. At least 130 kg of crude tannin powder can be produced from one tonne of dry wood bark, still leaving 87% ...

Battery team gets a charge out of lignin

August 17, 2012

(Phys.org) -- Creating energy from wood waste has progressed from novel idea to renewable energy work in development. Researchers from Poland and Sweden are using a waste product from the paper making process to develop a ...

Recommended for you

Understanding the impact of defects on the properties of MoS2

December 22, 2017

Researchers at the Center for Integrated Nanostructure Physics have shown that defects in monolayer molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) exhibit electrical switching, providing new insights into the electrical properties of this material. ...

Fewer laboratory animals thanks to secondary nanobodies

December 21, 2017

Antibodies are indispensable in biological research and medical diagnostics. However, their production is time-consuming, expensive, and requires the use of many animals. Scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical ...

7 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Dug
2.3 / 5 (3) Dec 18, 2017
How about let's stick to articles that have some sustainable and economic viability.
DonGateley
3.7 / 5 (3) Dec 18, 2017
As usual, no real information on battery performance. Why do you continue to do this?
ThatBen
3.7 / 5 (3) Dec 19, 2017
I'm missing the science in this science article. At least mention some reference to storage capacity when discussing new types of battery material.
johnhew
1 / 5 (1) Dec 19, 2017

Any business that ignores its customer base for too long will fail. It is insulting to be told bark batterries are real. The only way to get energy from bark is to burn it. There is not much time left for #FakeEnergy . This everyone knows.
mackita
not rated yet Dec 21, 2017
The quinones are quite reversible electrochemical systems. The quinhydrone electrode has been used long time as for pH measurements. Therefore if you would got to a desert island and you should create some battery, than the charcoal from burned wood and quinone extract from various plants would be probably the simplest way how to do it. Alizarin (1,2-dihydroxy-9,10-anthraquinone), extracted from the madder plant, was the first natural dye to be synthesized from coal tar.
the intrinsically high aqueous solubility of tannin led to the loss of effective material, causing capacity fade over time. Therefore, we are trying to chemically modify tannin to secure a stable and safe performance in a harsh environment
The aluminum or iron salts would make the quinones less soluble (principle of dye mordants).
mackita
not rated yet Dec 21, 2017
You could charge such a battery by adding walnut peels to one side of battery and aerating the second one. The adding the ash extract (lye) to the aerated side could increase the voltage. To create an improvised battery from charcoal, aluminum foil wrap and ash extract would be probably simpler way providing you could get some aluminum foil. BTW The quinones are also susceptible for photoreduction - so that in theory it could be possible to create a photochemical solar cells from charcoal and quinone extract in plastic bags connected by wire in serii and to charge your mobile at desert island with solar electricity. You could finally make a CW oscillator from piece of zinc and to call for help with using such a battery...
howhot3
not rated yet Dec 21, 2017
Why am I reminded of an advanced civilization of Ewocks? So that is Ewock technology. Aye? NIce discovery Mukhopadhyay et al. I hope it can be advanced. Ewock Technology has a nice ring to it for a startup.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.