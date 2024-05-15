VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland is largest multidisciplinary research organisation in Northern Europe. It provides high-end technology solutions and innovation services. VTT is a non-profit-making research organisation. VTT is a part of the Finnish innovation system under the domain of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy. VTT was founded in 1942 for scientific and public utility. VTT has its headquarters in Otaniemi. VTT is originally an abbreviation of Finnish words "Valtion Teknillinen Tutkimuskeskus" which means in english "Finnish Technical Research Centre". VTT offers R services to a number of industry sectors using these technologies. Through its international scientific and technology network, VTT aims to produce information, upgrade technology knowledge, create business intelligence and value added to its stakeholders.

Address Espoo, Finland, Finland Website http://www.vtt.fi/?lang=en Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/VTT_Technical_Research_Centre_of_Finland

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed