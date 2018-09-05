Heat recovery in steel plants to boost competitiveness

September 6, 2018, European Science Communication Institute
Heat recovery in steel plants to boost competitiveness
Steel production. Credit: SIJ Metal Ravne, Slovenia

Kristijan Plesnik, energy manager at the steel production SIJ Metal Ravne in Slovenia, talks to ESCI about economic threats to steel production and how these may affect EU climate targets. Kristijan is also involved in the EU-funded ETEKINA project, which looks at new innovative ways to recover waste heat in energy-intensive industries using heat pipes. During the project, SIJ Metal Ravne will adapt a new heat pipe heat exchanger (HPHE) in one of their plants in order to verify and demonstrate its impact in reducing the plant's overall energy consumption.

ESCI: Are you already reusing waste energy within your plant?

Kristijan Plesnik: Indeed, we are already using some of the from our , so called UHPs, Ultra High Power furnaces. We have had very good experiences with that. ETEKINA draws on this but takes it further. The project has a new approach, as it gives us the opportunity to use waste energy from most other gas furnaces. We can benefit from this project as we know that our company is a rather big consumer of energy. For us, this is a big plus as we can reduce this consumption.

ESCI: I can imagine that the steel industry is facing quite a lot of challenges: for example, the tariffs the US are imposing on steel while you are exporting quite a bit of your steel. How important is energy or its costs for you in this context?

Kristijan Plesnik: I would say our main market is the European Union. This means Germany and other countries in the vicinity. Of course, we also export to America, about 15 %. But our production is foremost vulnerable when it comes to energy product prices, which represent 15% of all annual production costs. With or without Trump, we expect a rise in prices of electricity and in the future.

ESCI: Where does the energy you are using come from?

Kristijan Plesnik: Electricity and natural gas are for us the main energy sources in the production and processing of our steel. Of course, the electricity is partly provided by Slovenian companies under contract, whereas natural gas is imported. Today we have contracts with Slovenian companies, which receive their gas supplies from Russia. This means our gas comes mainly from Russia, and some from North Africa.

ESCI: What kind of impact do you expect from the heat recovery technology in the future?

Kristijan Plesnik: With over 60 furnaces fuelled by natural gas we are one of the bigger producers of tool steel in Europe. This means that there is a great potential to use this system on the remaining material heating furnaces as well and thus increase our overall competitiveness.

ESCI: The EU is very concerned about energy efficiency and CO2 reduction. How could ETEKINA contribute to EU goals?

Kristijan Plesnik: The steel industry is one of the biggest consumers of energy in Slovenia as well as in Europe. We are therefore one of the biggest producers of CO2 emissions, too. We release about 800 kilograms of CO2 per ton of produced. Considering this, the ETEKINA project is an important asset for us, as we expect to reduce our CO2 emissions by about 4 %. Of course, this reduction can only be achieved at the facility where we will implement the pipe technology, not across the whole company.

Explore further: New, greener prospects for steel waste gases

Related Stories

How laser treated implants can boost the healing process

August 14, 2018

Marilys Blanchy is a Research & Development project manager at Rescoll. The French technology center is specialized in polymer science, adhesive and coating and has a subsidiary where medical devices as orthopedics and dental ...

Steam of hot flue gases saves energy at steel mills

January 13, 2014

A new solution from Siemens takes advantage of hot flue gases from arc furnaces to generate steam. This steam can then be used for other steel mill processes or for generating electricity. In the past, flue gases were usually ...

Power from waste heat cuts costs and emissions

June 11, 2012

A new development from Siemens makes it possible for operators of electric arc furnaces to obtain electricity from hot exhaust gases. Around 20 percent of the electricity required to melt steel scrap could be recovered with ...

Greener furnaces for energy intensive industries

June 11, 2014

Energy-intensive industries play a crucial role in boosting Europe's growth and employment, but strong climate-related policies can undermine their competitiveness. New, cleaner technologies are needed, and an EU project ...

Researchers map the city's heat

May 13, 2012

Steel – the traditional industry for which the UK city of Sheffield is so well known – could help provide a green alternative for heating the city's homes and businesses, alongside other renewable energy sources.

Recommended for you

All-in-one light-driven water splitting

September 6, 2018

Solar-powered water splitting is a promising means of generating clean and storable energy. A novel catalyst based on semiconductor nanoparticles has now been shown to facilitate all the reactions needed for "artificial photosynthesis."

At last, a simple 3-D printer for metal

September 4, 2018

Used to produce three-dimensional objects of almost any type, across a range of industries, including healthcare, aviation and engineering, 3-D printed materials have come of age during the last decade. Research published ...

Tech nostalgia on show at Berlin's IFA

September 3, 2018

For many consumers, rewinding cassettes, carefully placing a needle on a record or shaking dry a Polaroid photo may all feel like long-forgotten gestures from a bygone era.

Voice assistants tool up in hope of a bright future

August 31, 2018

Some two years after stepping into the spotlight, voice assistants are learning new languages and connecting to ever-more devices around the home—but mass adoption and widespread ease with the new technology remain some ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.