A new method of transporting ions through cell membranes based on a single amino acid

August 13, 2018, Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore
A new method of transporting ions through cell membranes based on a single amino acid
Extremely simple monopeptides self-assemble into rod-like structures and further into ring-shaped ensembles for mediating highly efficient transport of anions in membrane. Credit: Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore

Researchers from A*STAR's Institute of Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (IBN) have successfully developed a unique family of pore-forming monopeptides based on a single amino acid. Other pore-forming peptides typically consist of up to fifty amino acids. The research team, led by IBN Team Leader and Principal Research Scientist Dr Huaqiang Zeng, has created a new paradigm for the efficient transportation of important ions across cellular membranes. This has the potential to tackle diseases where this kind of ion transport has malfunctioned, such as cystic fibrosis.

Pore-forming form channels through cellular membranes for the transportation of ions such as chlorides and iodides in and out of a cell. The formation of these channels are crucial for the precise regulation of our bodies' physiological processes, cellular defenses and immune responses. Patients with suffer from a defective gene that reduces the transport of such ions, thus dehydrating the mucus layer in the lungs. This results in a build-up of thick and viscous mucus that causes breathing difficulties.

The IBN researchers focused on studying artificial pore-forming monopeptides based on a single amino acid. These could form channels of pore sizes smaller than 1.0 nm in diameter, while remaining capable of transporting negatively-charged ions, including chloride, efficiently across the membrane. Designing artificial ion channels is an area of increasing interest, particularly channels that can self-assemble in a controlled manner from simple molecular precursors. Many current systems utilise complex, high molecular weight components, which greatly limit their potential for future therapeutic applications. This unique breakthrough is one of the most exciting advances in the field of artificial ion channels in recent years. It presents opportunities to design novel small molecule-based artificial ion channels which can result in better therapies for ion channel dysfunctions, and anti-bacterial or anti-cancer agents.

Dr Ichiro Hirao, Covering Executive Director of IBN, said, "The IBN research team originally studied ion-transporting molecules designed to function as gelators to coalesce oil spills in water. Through this, they discovered that one of the gelators was of significant toxicity, causing them to explore whether the molecule might self-assemble into a pore-like structure in the cell membrane and cause an imbalance of ions. This hypothesis turned out to be true and led to a completely new principle of the molecular design of ion channels."

The research results were published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society on 21 June 2018.

Explore further: Synthetic channel with a strong preference for potassium ions offers rapid transport through artificial membrane

More information: Changliang Ren et al. Pore-Forming Monopeptides as Exceptionally Active Anion Channels, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2018). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.8b04657

Related Stories

Synthetic nanochannels for iodide transport

June 8, 2017

Exchange of iodide (iodine ions) between bloodstream and cells is crucial for the health of several organs and its malfunctioning is linked to goiter, hypo- and hyperthyroidism, breast cancer, and gastric cancer. Researchers ...

Stop and go in the potassium channel

October 11, 2017

Cells need openings in the cell membrane in order to make exchanges with their environment. These openings are closable portals in which the signals are transported in the form of ions. Private lecturer Dr. Indra Schröder ...

Artificial bio-inspired membranes for water filtration

March 26, 2018

Access to clean drinking water is considered to be one of the main challenges of the 21st Century, and scientists have just opened a path to new filtration processes. Inspired by cellular proteins, they have developed membranes ...

Recommended for you

Zapping a new approach to solar cells

August 13, 2018

A simple and fast microwave experiment with the common chemical element phosphorus at Flinders University has opened the prospect of more affordable and effective super-thin solar cells.

Hybrid catalyst with high enantiomer selectivity

August 9, 2018

A group of Japanese researchers has developed a technology to create a hybrid catalyst from simple-structured, commercially available rhodium and organic catalysts, which reduces chemical waste and produces molecules with ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.