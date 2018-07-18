Video: How does air conditioning work?

July 26, 2018, American Chemical Society
How does air conditioning work? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Air conditioners pull off the seemingly magical feat of making the air inside a home, car or shopping mall deliciously chilly. The source of that sweet relief is chemistry.

In this video, Reactions explains how refrigerants and physical chemistry combine to help you beat the summer heat:

