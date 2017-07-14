Video: The chemistry of fried chicken

Credit: The American Chemical Society Battered and deep-fried chicken might be one of the most delicious foods ever. But what makes this summer picnic staple so tasty?

It all comes down to the chemistry of frying.

In the latest Reactions video, learn how the delicate dance of fat at high temperatures leads to a crispy, savory summer snack:

