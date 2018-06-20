Surstromming: The secrets of this stinky Swedish fish

It has been called the smelliest food in the world.
But surströmming—Swedish for "sour herring"—is beloved in Sweden as a summer treat.
In this video, Reactions explains the chemistry of how to preserve herring and why it smells so strong, with help from H.E. Karin Olofsdotter, Swedish ambassador to the U.S., and her team:
Explore further: The male dominance in diplomacy is changing
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.