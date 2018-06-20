Surstromming: The secrets of this stinky Swedish fish

Credit: The American Chemical Society It has been called the smelliest food in the world.

But surströmming—Swedish for "sour herring"—is beloved in Sweden as a summer treat.

In this video, Reactions explains the chemistry of how to preserve herring and why it smells so strong, with help from H.E. Karin Olofsdotter, Swedish ambassador to the U.S., and her team:

