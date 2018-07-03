July 3, 2018

Scientists create a vanadium flow battery model

by Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology

A group of scientists from the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech), Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU) and the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT), led by Skoltech Professor Aldo Bischi, has developed a mathematical model of the electrochemical cell of the vanadium flow battery. The model describes the battery's dynamic behavior, including the flow of vanadium ions through the cell membrane. The results of the study were published in the journal Applied Energy.

The flow battery is seen as one of the most advanced storage devices from the perspective of its integration with renewable energy sources. The battery's operating principle consists of converting electrical energy into the energy of chemical reactions between vanadium salts. The flow battery differs from classical batteries in that it uses both the electrochemical cell and the liquid electrolyte stored in separate tanks and flowing through the cell when the battery is in operation. Thus, the battery's capacity and power can be scaled independently, which gives the designers more flexibility in creating real power installations and enables them to design new high-power and high-capacity storage devices. Another advantage of vanadium flow batteries is that they have a much longer life compared to their conventional counterparts. Currently, vanadium flow batteries are used in combination with solar panels and wind power generators. The new model will help detect and monitor failures and expand the scope of application of the battery.

The new mathematical model effectively describes the cross-over ‒ a major problem in the vanadium flow battery's operation, leading to capacity reduction.

The approach proposed by Professor Aldo Bischi and his team helps attain high accuracy in modeling the battery's charge and discharge characteristics (voltage, capacity, and charge level) and the capacity reduction due to cross-over using reasonable computational effort.

"Our can be used to develop condition monitoring techniques for vanadium batteries as a way to prevent degradation of their performances due to long operation," explains the study's first author and Skoltech Ph.D. student Mikhail Pugach.

More information: M. Pugach et al. Zero dimensional dynamic model of vanadium redox flow battery cell incorporating all modes of vanadium ions crossover, Applied Energy (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.apenergy.2018.05.124

Provided by Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology

Citation: Scientists create a vanadium flow battery model (2018, July 3) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-07-scientists-vanadium-battery.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Pharmaceutical material shows promise for better grid-scale batteries
40 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Analyzing Pulse Height vs. Time Response of a Scintillator Detector in Front of a Pulsed X-Ray Source

Sep 5, 2024

Why Are MCNP Photons Getting Lost?

Sep 5, 2024

radioactive iodine - risk of exposure

Sep 4, 2024

Low energy Photon Simulation in MCNP

Aug 31, 2024

Approval from China’s State Council to add four AP1000 plants

Aug 31, 2024

Another SMR on the Horizon

Aug 30, 2024

More from Nuclear Engineering

Load comments (0)