Thiol molecules drive gold atoms to form a forest of nanowires with useful properties

June 25, 2018, Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore
Thiol molecules drive gold atoms to form a forest of nanowires with useful properties
4-mercaptobenzoic acid can control the growth of a forest of gold nanowires, as shown above. Reprinted with permission from Ref. 1. © 2017 Wiley-VCH Verlag GmbH & Co. KGaA, Weinheim

Adjustments to sulfur-containing molecules have enabled researchers to precisely control the growth of gold nanowires, which are potentially useful in various applications including biosensors and catalysis.

Ligand molecules are used to prevent nanostructures from growing too large, or forming unwanted shapes. Suzhu Yu of the A*STAR Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology and colleagues had previously found that sulfur-containing molecules called thiols, which bind to , could be used to grow very thin gold . Now they have investigated how exactly these thiols do their job, and shown that different types of thiols can fine-tune the shape and size of the nanowires.

The researchers attached gold particles a few nanometers wide to a wafer of silicon, and then dipped this assembly into a solution containing a gold compound, a thiol , and a reducing agent that generated . When they used a ligand called 4-mercaptobenzoic acid (4-MBA), the nanoparticles sprouted a forest of gold nanowires that were 6 nanometers across and about 1 micrometer long in 15 minutes (see image).

The ligand binds strongly to any exposed part of the gold nanowire, and interactions between ligand keep them densely packed on the wire's surface. This prevents gold atoms in solution from sticking to the sides of the wire, so that they only join the growing wire at the junction between the wire and the wafer. Consequently, the gold nanowire grows like hair sprouting from a follicle, rather than forming a sphere. "This active surface growth mechanism is fundamentally different from other gold nanowire growth strategies," says Yu.

Changing the position of the chemical groups in the ligand also had a dramatic effect on nanowire growth. In 4-MBA, the thiol group is on the opposite side of the molecule to a carboxylic acid group. If these groups are side by side, as in 2-MBA, the carboxylic acid interferes with the packing of the ligands around the nanowire, allowing gold atoms to sneak through and form short, lumpy nanostructures. A mixture of 4-MBA and 3-MBA ligands allowed some gold atoms to stick to the sides of the nanostructure as it grew, creating a tapered nanowire. Another ligand, 2-naphthalenethiol, made the gold nanowire extremely water repellent—a potentially useful property in functional surfaces.

The team hopes to use this approach to make other gold nanostructures, and explore how they can be used as high efficiency electrodes in flexible sensors, or as catalysts to turn carbon dioxide into useful products.

Explore further: Scientists create gold nanoparticles in water

More information: Yawen Wang et al. Effect of Thiolated Ligands in Au Nanowire Synthesis, Small (2017). DOI: 10.1002/smll.201702121

Related Stories

Scientists create gold nanoparticles in water

April 19, 2018

An experiment that, by design, was not supposed to turn up anything of note instead produced a "bewildering" surprise, according to the Stanford scientists who made the discovery: a new way of creating gold nanoparticles ...

Plants open their pores and scientists strike gold

June 14, 2018

Plants containing the element gold are already widely known. The flowering perennial plant alfafa, for example, has been cultivated by scientists to contain pure gold in its plant tissue. Now researchers from the Sun Yat-sen ...

Recommended for you

Shining a light on gene regulation

June 25, 2018

Cancer treatments—from radiation to surgery to chemotherapy—are designed to remove or kill cancerous cells, but healthy cells often become collateral damage in the process. What if you could use lasers to pinpoint the ...

Atomic-scale ping-pong

June 20, 2018

New experiments by researchers at the National Graphene Institute at the University of Manchester have shed more light on the gas flow through tiny, angstrom-sized channels with atomically flat walls.

Chameleon-inspired nanolaser changes colors

June 20, 2018

As a chameleon shifts its color from turquoise to pink to orange to green, nature's design principles are at play. Complex nano-mechanics are quietly and effortlessly working to camouflage the lizard's skin to match its environment.

Method could help boost large scale production of graphene

June 19, 2018

The measure by which any conductor is judged is how easily, and speedily, electrons can move through it. On this point, graphene is one of the most promising materials for a breathtaking array of applications. However, its ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.