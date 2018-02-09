Researchers create DNA wires 100 times more sensitive than other biosensors

February 13, 2018, KTH Royal Institute of Technology
Researchers create DNA wires 100 times more sensitive than other biosensors
A close up of DNA wires being drawn through the porous membrane. Credit: KTH

Scientists in Sweden today reported a nanoengineering innovation that offers hope for treatment of cancer, infections and other health problems – conductive wires of DNA enhanced with gold which could be used to electrically measure hundreds of biological processes simultaneously.

While DNA nanowires have been in development for some time, the method developed at KTH Royal Institute of Technology and Stockholm University produces a unique three-dimensional biosensor for better effectiveness than flat, two-dimensional sensors. "Our geometry makes it much easier to measure several biomolecules simultaneously, and is also 100 times more sensitive," says KTH Professor Wouter van der Wijngaart.

"This is the first out-of-plane metallic nanowire formation based on stretching of DNA through a ," van der Wijngaart says.

The DNA nanowires, treated with gold to make them conductive, are created only in the presence of specific biomarker in the patient sample and transmit evidence of their presence, even when such molecules are low in concentration. The conductive wires short-circuit both sides of the , which makes them easy to detect.

To make the wires, the team first captured molecules on the surface of a porous membrane, which were designed to only bind with specific biomarker molecules in the sample. Such molecular binding events then trigger the formation of long DNA wires that were drawn through the pores by vacuum drying. Then the membrane is treated with a solution of nanometer sized gold particles, which can only bind to DNA molecules in a certain sequence, van der Wijngaart says.

The researchers published their results today in Microsystems and Nanoengineering.

Researchers create DNA wires 100 times more sensitive than other biosensors
Long DNA strands were stretched through a porous membrane, and thereafter selectively coated to form a gold nanowires that could be electrically detected. Credit: KTH The Royal Institute of Technology

Explore further: Self-assembling nano inks form conductive and transparent grids during imprint

More information: Maoxiang Guo et al. Efficient DNA-assisted synthesis of trans-membrane gold nanowires, Microsystems & Nanoengineering (2018). DOI: 10.1038/micronano.2017.84

Related Stories

New way to form bioactive spider silk for medical use

December 5, 2017

With recent advances, researchers can synthesize silk with mechanical properties similar to those of an actual spider's silk. But applying this material to promising medical therapies for illnesses such as cancer requires ...

New biosensor is based on a nanowire crystal array

December 9, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- A quick, inexpensive and highly sensitive test that identifies disease markers or other molecules in low-concentration solutions could be the result of a Cornell-developed nanomechanical biosensor, which ...

Researchers develop highly sensitive gas sensors

December 27, 2017

A team from the Faculty of Physics of Lomonosov Moscow State University has suggested using porous silicon nanowire arrays in highly sensitive gas sensors. These devices will be able to detect the presence of toxic and non-toxic ...

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.