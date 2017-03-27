New flu test easy as breathing, with faster results

March 29, 2017
New flu test easy as breathing, with faster results
The new technique is capable of detecting influenza infection after the patient breathes for only a few minutes into the container, says Laila Ladhani, PhD student in Micro and Nanosystems at KTH. Credit: KTH Royal Institute of Technology

A method for diagnosing flu virus from breath samples could soon replace invasive nasal swabs and deliver better results faster.

There's a short window for detecting influenza , because as the infection takes hold, the concentration of the virus lessens. So if the patient isn't tested soon after exposure, conventional methods run the risk of a giving a false negative result.

A new method under development at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, however, could provide sensitive detection of the virus much faster than the nasal swabbing tests used today.

All it takes is for patients to breathe into a bottle.

The EU-funded project is two-fold, and results were published this month in PLOS One and ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces. Led by KTH Professor Wouter van der Wijngaart, a research team from KTH – in collaboration with the University of Antwerp, the University of Leuven, and Janssen Diagnostics – first successfully tested a system for collecting virus particles from patients' breath, in vitro and in pre-clinical studies. In a parallel effort, the researchers have developed a method for identifying the ' nuclear proteins.

New flu test easy as breathing, with faster results
Highly-charged needles inside the bottle ionize the micro-sized droplets of water that carry the virus in the breath. Credit: KTH Royal Institute of Technology

van der Wijngaart describes the "femtolitre well array biosensor" as a configuration of tens of thousands of wells, each smaller than the size of a single red blood cell, that capture the proteins. This part of the EU-funded project has proven successful in singling out non-virus molecules, but van der Wijngaart says development will continue for some time.

"Now we have proven that the two crucial technologies work independently from one another," says Laila Ladhani, 

The recent results show that the technique would be capable of detecting influenza infection after the patient breathes for only a few minutes into the container. Highly charged needles inside the bottle ionize the micro-sized droplets of water that carry the virus in the breath, and these are then attracted to an electrically grounded droplet of liquid in the bottom of the chamber.

The next step is to break open the virus cell's walls, using the common lab process of lysis, and then hunt down the nuclear proteins of the virus. The scientists, which include Gaspard Pardon and KTH PhD student Reza Shafagh, mix the proteins in a fluid with magnetic antibody-coated beads that the proteins bind to.

New flu test easy as breathing, with faster results
The ionized droplets carrying the virus are then attracted to an electrically-grounded droplet of liquid in the bottom of the chamber. Credit: KTH Royal Institute of Technology

The beads are flushed into the well array and when a magnet is placed underneath the array, and the proteins become fluorescent, which makes them easy to detect with a camera.

"This kind of test will enable doctors to treat severely threatened patients the right way, and it will be valuable for use in clinical research," Van Der Wijngaart says. "It's harder than finding a needle in a haystack, but it can be done."

Explore further: Novel drug delivery beats swine flu at gene level

More information: Deborah Decrop et al. Single-Step Imprinting of Femtoliter Microwell Arrays Allows Digital Bioassays with Attomolar Limit of Detection, ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces (2017). DOI: 10.1021/acsami.6b15415

Laila Ladhani et al. Sampling and detection of airborne influenza virus towards point-of-care applications, PLOS ONE (2017). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0174314

Related Stories

Novel drug delivery beats swine flu at gene level

March 28, 2017

Scientists from Tomsk Polytechnic University together with their colleagues from St. Petersburg and London have elaborated a new approach to deliver anti-viral RNAi to target cells against H1N1 influenza virus infection. ...

Study provides new clues to how flu virus spreads

March 7, 2013

People may more likely be exposed to the flu through airborne virus than previously thought, according to new research from the University of Maryland School of Public Health. The study also found that when flu patients wear ...

Hepatitis virus-like particles as potential cancer treatment

February 3, 2016

UC Davis researchers have developed a way to use the empty shell of a Hepatitis E virus to carry vaccines or drugs into the body. The technique has been tested in rodents as a way to target breast cancer, and is available ...

Recommended for you

Fluorescent probe could light up cancer

March 28, 2017

A fluorescent probe developed by Michigan Tech chemist Haiying Liu illuminates the enzyme beta-galactosidase in a cell culture, which could help cancer surgeons.

How does oxygen get into a fuel cell?

March 28, 2017

In order for a fuel cell to work, it needs an oxidizing agent. TU Wien has now found a way to explain why oxygen does not always enter fuel cells effectively, rendering them unusable.

Zika virus protein mapped to speed search for cure

March 27, 2017

A study published today shows how Indiana University scientists are speeding the path to new treatments for the Zika virus, an infectious disease linked to birth defects in infants in South and Central America and the United ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.