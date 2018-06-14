Proteins as a 'shuttle service' for targeted administration of medication

June 15, 2018, University of Erlangen-Nuremberg
Proteins as a 'shuttle service' for targeted administration of medication
Credit: FAU/Johannes Schweininger

Precise targeting of medicine is no longer a vision of the future. Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) has successfully developed proteins that function like a shuttle and release medication directly at the site where it is needed. The study could serve as a model and could enable targeted and tissue-specific administration of medication in future.

Using in a targeted manner and delivering it without damaging healthy tissue is a key issue in pharmaceutical research. Staff at the FAU's Chair of Biotechnology led by Prof. Dr. Yves Muller and lead author of the study Karin Schmidt have developed a new solution for this process. In collaboration with researchers from Friedrich-Schiller Universität Jena, they were able to demonstrate that a certain group of proteins can be restructured to form tissue-specific 'shuttles' for medication.

A computer-aided process developed by the Chair of Biotechnology and experiments in the laboratory were required in order to solve the difficult task of designing proteins in such a manner so as to allow substances (so-called legates) to be bound to them. The researchers used crystallography for this purpose. In a game of "Ping Pong' between computer applications and the laboratory, the researchers successfully converted a protein of human origin called antichymotrypsin into proteins to which they could bind a well-known antibiotic (Doxycyclin) and a widely-used cytostatic drug (Doxorubicin) used for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases. The bound medication was then released at the target tissue by splitting the protein with a so-called proteinase enzyme. The published study now provides that the medication was bound to the proteins and describes how it was achieved.

Using the shuttles could enable medication to be used in lower doses in a targeted manner without major procedures and with fewer side effects. This would lower the impact of the medication on the rest of the body and other organs and enable the active ingredients in the drugs to be used more effectively. "We have a long and difficult path ahead of us before certain proteins can be used as shuttles in medical applications," says Prof. Dr. Yves Muller, who led the study. The first step is to increase the binding affinity of the drugs to the shuttle proteins. "The key has to fit even more precisely into the keyhole," says Prof. Dr. Muller. The Chair of Biotechnology at FAU will be intensely involved with this project during the next few years.

The next step involves extending the project to clinical applied research. Experimental proof must then demonstrate that the mechanisms also work in tissue. However, the researchers are hopeful that their model study has the potential for developing directed shuttles for medication and could be groundbreaking for targeted and efficient administration of medication.

Explore further: How the formation of myelin sheaths is regulated by protein molecules

More information: Karin Schmidt et al, Design of an allosterically modulated doxycycline and doxorubicin drug-binding protein, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2018). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1716666115

Related Stories

When proteins shake hands

February 21, 2018

Protein fibres are found virtually everywhere in nature, including in spider silk, wood, the spaces between tissue cells, in tendons, or as a natural sealant for small wounds. These protein nanofibres have outstanding properties ...

New approach in the fight against antibiotic resistance

May 7, 2018

According to the WHO, around 700,000 people die every year as a result of antibiotic resistance. In Germany, around 6,000 people die every year because treatment with antibiotics is not effective. Scientists at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität ...

Protein analysis enables precise drug targeting

April 2, 2018

Researchers from MIPT and several U.S. and Chinese universities have solved the structure of one of the most important nervous system proteins in complex with a number of drug molecules. The discovery opens up opportunities ...

Recommended for you

Researchers can count on improved proteomics method

June 15, 2018

Every cell in the body contains thousands of different protein molecules and they can change this composition whenever they are induced to perform a particular task or convert into a different cell type. Understanding how ...

Modern alchemists are making chemistry greener

June 14, 2018

Ancient alchemists tried to turn lead and other common metals into gold and platinum. Modern chemists in Paul Chirik's lab at Princeton are transforming reactions that have depended on environmentally unfriendly precious ...

This is what a stretchy circuit looks like

June 14, 2018

Researchers in China have made a new hybrid conductive material—part elastic polymer, part liquid metal—that can be bent and stretched at will. Circuits made with this material can take most two-dimensional shapes and ...

Tracking down the reactivity of catalysts

June 13, 2018

An international team of chemists has found a method to accelerate the development of new catalysts. Using NMR spectroscopy together with computational chemisty, they can evaluate whether or not molecules can enable reactions.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.