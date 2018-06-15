Power starved Nigeria on the brink after six plants closed

June 18, 2018
&quot;Six thermal power generating stations are currently unable to generate electricity and have therefore been shut down,&quot
"Six thermal power generating stations are currently unable to generate electricity and have therefore been shut down," the Transmission Company of Nigeria said

Nigerian officials were working Monday to prevent the "collapse" of the electric grid after they had to close down six power plants following a pipeline failure and "technical issues" at Shell gas wells.

Swathes of Africa's most populous nation of 180 million plunged into darkness on Saturday night during a World Cup match between Nigeria and Croatia.

"Six thermal generating stations are currently unable to generate electricity and have therefore been shut down," the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said in a statement.

"With a total loss of 1,087 Megawatts into the grid, the transmission system has become quite fragile and the TCN is working hard to avert a collapse of the system by engaging in load shedding."

Electricity production has oscillated between 2,500 megawatts and 4,500 megawatts out of capacity of 7,000 megawatts. South Africa, which has a third of Nigeria's population, produces 45,000 megawatts.

Lack of public lighting in some parts of the country created a fertile breeding ground for crime, pushing some citizens to take matters into their own hands.

Reversing the country's crippling power deficit is seen as key to driving economic growth but has evaded successive governments because of mismanagement, incompetence and vested interests.

Explore further: Solar seeks its place under Spanish sun

Related Stories

Solar seeks its place under Spanish sun

March 28, 2018

Sun-drenched Spain should be a natural for solar energy, and it is here that the technology is making an effort to stand on its feet financially without subsidies.

One million Bangladesh homes on solar power

June 15, 2011

The number of households in electricity-starved Bangladesh using solar panels has crossed the one million mark -- the fastest expansion of solar use in the world, officials said Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Apple closing iPhone security gap used by law enforcement

June 14, 2018

Apple is closing a security gap that allowed outsiders to pry personal information from locked iPhones without a password, a change that will thwart law enforcement agencies that have been exploiting the vulnerability to ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.