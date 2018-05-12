Supercharged biomacromolecules can maintain their reordered structures induced, for example, by a fingertip touch

May 14, 2018, Wiley
Supercharged biomacromolecules can maintain their reordered structures induced, for example, by a fingertip touch
Credit: Wiley

Stimuli-sensitive materials can respond to physical forces with structural phase transitions. This also applies to biopolymer–surfactant mixtures, a study by German and Chinese scientists now reports. Surprisingly, the newly adopted phases persist after removal of the stress and can be detected by a simple optical read-out technology. Biometric fingerprint detection is an attractive application for this technology. The results are published in the journal Angewandte Chemie.

Liquid crystals are shape-anisotropic molecules that can adopt distinct ordered phases, depending on the physical conditions. Temperature, pressure, or charge can produce color shifts, dark–light switches, or a birefractive appearance, all of which represent changes in the molecular order. Such transitions can also occur in gels, and even in soaps with micellar transitions. The chemical system developed by Andreas Herrmann at the University of Groningen, the Netherlands, and colleagues at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, is a complex of a supercharged polypeptide with a cationic surfactant. The viscous liquid adopted birefringence patterns after simply being touched, to reveal details such as those of a fingerprint.

Seeking to explore the behavior of biological fluids, the scientists designed a series of supercharged polypeptides that form biological soft materials with interesting properties when paired with molecules supplying the opposite charge. The supercharged polypeptides consisted of five amino acid repeating units with one or two negatively charged glutamic acid residues within each unit. As the cationic surfactant, the researchers designed an aromatic azobenzene with a positive charge on one side and a hydrophobic chain on the other. Added together, the polypeptide and the surfactant formed a water-rich polypeptide liquid droplet with an orange hue. In this liquid the scientists found no molecular order, birefringence, or diffraction pattern, and merely an isotropic viscous fluid.

A shear force stimulated a different response. Flowing water or the touch of a finger made the sample birefringent, and ordered patterns were evident, the authors reported. These ordered structures resembled the long-range lyotropic liquid crystalline phases typical for surfactant-containing mixtures. Surprisingly, that order persisted, even after removing the shear. A polarized optical microscope detected birefringence patterns that sensitively recorded the texture of the shear-applying tool. In other words, the minutiae, the ridges and lines on the fingertip that make up a fingerprint, were well-represented in the polarization micrographs.

This remarkable discovery suggests that the supercharged fluid could, in principle, be used for biometric detection. Whereas modern day fingerprint sensors that are not based on ink printing rely on finely adjusted electronics, the scientists present a different setup with microscopic birefringence read-out. However, the exact conditions for the phase transitions in the material and the underlying mechanisms have yet to be explored, the authors remark.

Explore further: Sulfur improves birefringence for developing liquid crystalline molecules

More information: Lei Zhang et al. Genetically Engineered Supercharged Polypeptide Fluids: Fast and Persistent Self-Ordering Induced by Touch, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2018). DOI: 10.1002/anie.201803169

Related Stories

Scientists make huge strides in imaging science

June 2, 2014

(Phys.org) —University scientists have developed a rapid new technique involving X-ray imaging that allows clear images to be obtained displaying the orientational properties of molecules in solid materials.

Scientists print all-liquid 3-D structures

March 27, 2018

Scientists from the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have developed a way to print 3-D structures composed entirely of liquids. Using a modified 3-D printer, they injected threads ...

Recommended for you

Mimicking a sweet solution to mop up pollution

May 11, 2018

A fast, safe method to prepare a 3-D porous material that mimics the shape of a honeycomb could have broad applications in catalysis, drug delivery, or for filtering air to remove pollutants or viruses.

Taking the stress out of residual stress mapping

May 11, 2018

Researchers from the University of Virginia (UVA) are using neutrons to explore fundamental work in residual stress mapping that promises more precise science down the road for Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) and similar ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.