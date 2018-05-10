Foxconn sets groundbreaking ceremony for Wisconsin facility

May 11, 2018

Foxconn Technology Group plans to officially break ground for its southeastern Wisconsin manufacturing complex next month.

The Taiwanese electronics giant plans to build a $10 billion flat-screen manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant in Racine County.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that the company has scheduled a June 28 ceremony at the site. The company began excavations Monday.

The state Department of Natural Resources last month approved air permits for the campus and permission for the facility to pull millions of gallons of water daily from Lake Michigan.

Explore further: Foxconn wants to tap 7 million gallons of water a day

Related Stories

DNR approves pulling Lake Michigan water for Foxconn plant

April 26, 2018

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has approved a request to pull millions of gallons of water daily from Lake Michigan to serve a new Foxconn Technology Group manufacturing plant, helping the Taiwanese electronics ...

Foxconn putting US headquarters in Milwaukee

February 6, 2018

Foxconn Technology Group says it will establish a U.S. headquarters in Milwaukee as part of a massive investiment it is making in an electronics manufacturing plant in southeast Wisconsin.

Recommended for you

Uber shows off its vision for future 'flying taxi'

May 8, 2018

It's not a bird, nor a plane. But Uber's new prototype vehicle unveiled Tuesday shows off its vision of the future of transportation—a "flying taxi" that aims to alleviate urban congestion.

Deep learning comes full circle

May 7, 2018

For years, the people developing artificial intelligence drew inspiration from what was known about the human brain, and it has enjoyed a lot of success as a result. Now, AI is starting to return the favor.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.