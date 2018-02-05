Foxconn putting US headquarters in Milwaukee

February 6, 2018

Foxconn Technology Group says it will establish a U.S. headquarters in Milwaukee as part of a massive investiment it is making in an electronics manufacturing plant in southeast Wisconsin.

The Taiwan-based company said Tuesday it will purchase an existing seven-story office building downtown that now has a capacity of 650 people. The building will be called Foxconn Place. It will house business incubators and start-up initiatives in addition to Foxconn staff.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker says Foxconn's decision to put its headquarters in Milwaukee is a sign of the company's "ever-growing footprint" in the state.

The electronics giant is building a manufacturing plant in Racine County to make liquid crystal display panels for commercial and consumer uses, including televisions. The plant is expected to be a $10 billion, 13,000-employee complex.

Explore further: Foxconn to announce location of Wisconsin plant Wednesday

Related Stories

Wisconsin governor to sign $3 billion Foxconn bill into law

September 12, 2017

Gov. Scott Walker is scheduled Monday to sign into law a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn Technology Group to build a flat-screen plant in southeastern Wisconsin, a deal that he calls a "huge win" for the entire state.

Recommended for you

3-D printing of living cells

February 1, 2018

Using a new technique they call "in-air microfluidics," University of Twente scientists succeed in printing 3-D structures with living cells. This special technique enable the fast and 'on-the-fly' production of micro building ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.