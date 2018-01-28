Foxconn wants to tap 7 million gallons of water a day

January 29, 2018

Foxconn Technology Group wants to tap 7 million gallons of water a day from Lake Michigan to meet its needs.

The city of Racine asked the state Department of Natural Resources for permission Monday to divert water from the lake primarily to serve the planned display panel factory and campus.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the permission is needed under an interstate agreement that guides water use in eight states that border the Great Lakes.

Under the compact, all water shipped out must be returned to Lake Michigan minus what's lost to evaporation or what's incorporated into Foxconn's manufacturing process.

The Taiwanese company says it could invest up to $10 billion on the display panel factory that could employ up to 13,000 people.

Explore further: Foxconn to announce location of Wisconsin plant Wednesday

Related Stories

Foxconn founder: US expansion might top $10 billion

June 22, 2017

The chairman of Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn said Thursday it may spend more than $10 billion to set up manufacturing in the United States, and will announce investment plans by early August for at least three states.

Expert urges caution on Great Lakes water diversion plan

April 12, 2016

A plan in Wisconsin to divert drinking water outside of the Great Lakes basin appears sound, but it could set a dangerous precedent, says Joseph F. Atkinson, director of the Great Lakes Program at the University at Buffalo.

Recommended for you

Don't want to bother with cat litter? Japan offers robots

January 25, 2018

Japan, home of the "kawaii" cult of cute, has always had a soft spot for companion robots, in contrast to the more industrial or mechanical types used for assembly lines, surgeries and military missions. The Associated Press ...

New sensor for measuring electric field strength

January 25, 2018

Accurately measuring electric fields is important in a variety of applications, such as weather forecasting, process control on industrial machinery, or ensuring the safety of people working on high-voltage power lines. Yet ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.