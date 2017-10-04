October 4, 2017

Foxconn to announce location of Wisconsin plant Wednesday

Taiwanese technology manufacturer Foxconn is expected to announce it will locate its new sprawling manufacturing complex in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.

The announcement is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Racine County and village officials have been in talks with Foxconn. A real estate firm has been talking with in Mount Pleasant about options to buy their land for the 1,000-acre (1.5-sq. mile) manufacturing campus.

Mount Pleasant is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Milwaukee.

The Wisconsin Legislature approved a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn to build the plant, although the state's economic development agency is still working on the final contract.

Foxconn has said it could invest $10 billion in the campus and employ up to 13,000 people. Critics question whether Foxconn will invest that much in Wisconsin.

