Public hearing on Wisconsin $3B Foxconn tax break bill

August 3, 2017

The public is getting a chance to tell Wisconsin lawmakers what they think of a $3 billion tax incentive package that's part of an agreement struck with electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group.

A Wisconsin state Assembly committee scheduled a hearing on the proposal Thursday.

The Taiwanese-based Foxconn has pledged to invest $10 billion in southeast Wisconsin on a liquid crystal display panel that could employ 13,000 people over six years. The incentives are tied to and investment targets.

Other parts of the bill include borrowing more than $250 million to rebuild Interstate 94 near where the plant would be and the waiving of numerous environmental permit requirements and regulations to speed construction.

Foxconn has said it hopes to open the plant in 2020 with 3,000 workers.

