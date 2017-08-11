Wisconsin Assembly committee to vote on Foxconn incentives

August 14, 2017 by Scott Bauer

The Wisconsin state Assembly planned a committee vote Monday on a $3 billion tax incentive package for Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group, the start of what could be an intense month of legislative action to approve the massive deal.

The Assembly's jobs and economy scheduled a vote Monday afternoon on a new version of the that attempts to address some concerns raised by critics that the state is giving away too much to land the plant that could employ thousands of people.

Approval by the Republican-controlled committee would set up a vote by the full Assembly on Thursday. The Legislature's budget committee could hold a hearing on the measure early next week, with a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate sometime shortly after that.

Democrats have said majority Republicans are moving too quickly on the measure, which would waive a host of state environmental regulations and requirements in addition to extending billions in .

Even so, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said last week he expected the bill to pass with bipartisan support. Foxconn is eyeing locations in Kenosha and Racine counties in southeast Wisconsin, areas of the state that include several Democratic lawmakers. It also is considering a secondary site in Dane County, a Democratic stronghold.

The proposal must clear both the state Assembly and Senate in identical form and be signed by Gov. Scott Walker before taking effect. Walker negotiated the deal, which was announced by President Donald Trump with great fanfare about two weeks ago.

That deal requires the Legislature must pass the bill by Sept. 30. Foxconn has said it may invest $10 billion on the plant that would open in 2020 with 3,000 but could expand to 13,000 people within six years.

Concerns about what the state is offering Foxconn increased last week when the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau said it will take at least 25 years for Wisconsin taxpayers to break even on the proposed incentives. It would take Wisconsin longer to break even depending on how many workers at the plant come from Illinois, the analysis said.

The Assembly committee planned to vote on making some changes to the bill to address those concerns, but key provisions related to the tax breaks and exempting Foxconn from filing a state environmental impact statement would remain.

Under the bill, for every acre of wetland disturbed on the Foxconn site, two acres would have to be restored. The amendment up for a committee vote Monday would say those should be in the same watershed, if possible.

The committee is slated to vote on tying payroll tax credits to the number of jobs Foxconn creates that pay between $30,000 and $100,000. The bill would also be changed to call for state officials to include terms in any contract with the company that encourage hiring Wisconsin residents, addressing concerns that many of the workers would come from neighboring Illinois.

The committee was also to on spending $20 million on worker training to help create a pipeline for high-tech workers who would be needed at the plant.

If constructed as promised, the Foxconn facility would be the first liquid crystal display monitor manufacturing plant outside of Asia.

Explore further: Public hearing on Wisconsin $3B Foxconn tax break bill

Related Stories

Wisconsin working on incentives to lure Foxconn to state

July 20, 2017

Wisconsin is working on a package of incentives to lure Taiwanese iPhone manufacturer Foxconn to the state as part of a deal that two state lawmakers said Thursday they believe could come as soon as the end of the month.

Foxconn, assembler of iPhones, eyes Wisconsin for plant

June 14, 2017

A Taiwanese company that assembles Apple's iPhones and other electronics is considering building a plant in Wisconsin that could employ thousands of people and give Gov. Scott Walker a huge political boost as he prepares ...

Snyder: 'Strong possibility' for Foxconn to come to Michigan

August 8, 2017

Gov. Rick Snyder expressed optimism that Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group will open a facility in Michigan, but he said the specifics remain uncertain and it could be a few months before any potential ...

Recommended for you

De-jargonizing program helps decode science speak

August 11, 2017

Science is fascinating to many, but sentences that are full of expert-level terms and description can scare away even the most passionate readers. Can scientists learn to talk about their research without using too many technical ...

AI, crowdsourcing combine to close 'analogy gap'

August 10, 2017

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem devised a method enabling computers to mine databases of patents, inventions and research papers, identifying ideas that can be repurposed to ...

Computer 'anthropologists' study global fashion

August 10, 2017

Each day billions of photographs are uploaded to photo-sharing services and social media platforms, and Cornell computer science researchers are figuring out ways to analyze this visual treasure trove through deep-learning ...

Mozilla and fact-checker engine join fight on fake news

August 9, 2017

Mozilla, the non-profit which runs the Firefox internet browser, said Wednesday it was launching a drive against "fake news" as fact-checking software backed by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar got its first run-out in public.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.