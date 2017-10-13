October 13, 2017

Wisconsin board to discuss Foxconn contract in private

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's job-creation agency is set to meet behind closed doors next week to continue discussions on a contract with Foxconn Technology Group.

The company wants to build a flat-screen manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant. Walker signed a $3 billion incentives package for the company last month. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is working with the on a to execute the package's provisions.

The agency had hoped to complete the contract by the end of September although WEDC spokesman Mark Maley has said there's no firm deadline.

Maley said Friday that WEDC Secretary Mark Hogan will give the agency's board an update on negotiations Tuesday during a closed meeting.

He said the contract won't be released until both Foxconn and WEDC sign it.

