Ukraine says Chernobyl remains an 'open wound' 32 years on

April 26, 2018
Soldiers bearing flowers at the Chernobyl victims' memorial in Minsk
Soldiers bearing flowers at the Chernobyl victims' memorial in Minsk

Ukraine on Thursday marked 32 years since Chernobyl, the world's worst nuclear disaster, saying it would "remain an open wound in the hearts of millions."

The accident spread across Europe in 1986, particularly contaminating Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.

"Chernobyl will always remain an in the heart of our country, in the hearts of millions of people," President Petro Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

Several hundred people gathered overnight for a ceremony at a memorial to victims in Slavutych, a town 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the .

Mourners lit candles and put flowers in front of memorial plaques. Many of the power station's personnel moved to Slavutych after the accident.

In Minsk, people also gathered at a memorial to victims and soldiers marched bearing baskets of flowers.

On April 26, 1986, number four at the Chernobyl plant, some 100 kilometres north of the capital Kiev, exploded during a botched safety test.

The reactor burned for 10 days, sending into the atmosphere that contaminated three-quarters of Europe, according to some estimates.

Soviet authorities tried to cover up the accident. Sweden was the first to raise the alarm after scientists detected a spike in on April 28. Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev did not make a public statement until May 14.

People light candles and place flowers at the monument for victims in Slavutich, some 50 kms from the accident site
People light candles and place flowers at the monument for victims in Slavutich, some 50 kms from the accident site

A total of nearly 350,000 people living within a radius of 30 kilometres of the plant were evacuated for many years.

About 600,000 Soviet citizens who became known as "liquidators"—mostly emergency workers and state employees—were dispatched with little or no protective gear to help clean up and build a concrete sarcophagus over the damaged reactor.

The number of deaths directly due to the accident is still a matter of debate, with estimates varying from around 30 to one hundred thousand.

In November 2016, a massive metal dome was erected over the remains of the reactor paid for with 2.1 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in international funding to stop future leaks and ensure the safety of Europeans for generations.

As a result, radiation levels close to the reactor fell by 90 percent over the course of a year, according to official estimates.

Explore further: Ukraine marks Chernobyl disaster amid efforts to secure reactor (Update)

Related Stories

Memories painful on Chernobyl's 30th anniversary (Update)

April 26, 2016

As Ukraine and Belarus on Tuesday marked the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear accident with solemn words and an angry protest, some of the men who were sent to the site in the first chaotic and frightening days were ...

Chernobyl shelter construction reaches key landmark

November 27, 2012

Work to build a permanent shelter to secure the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine reached a key milestone on Tuesday when workers raised the arched section that will cover the destroyed unit.

Work begins on Chernobyl shelter on anniversary

April 26, 2012

Ukraine launched Thursday construction of a new shelter to permanently secure the stricken Chernobyl plant as it marked the 26th anniversary of the world's worst nuclear disaster.

Recommended for you

Researchers 3-D print electronics and cells directly on skin

April 25, 2018

In a groundbreaking new study, researchers at the University of Minnesota used a customized, low-cost 3D printer to print electronics on a real hand for the first time. The technology could be used by soldiers on the battlefield ...

Balancing nuclear and renewable energy

April 25, 2018

Nuclear power plants typically run either at full capacity or not at all. Yet the plants have the technical ability to adjust to the changing demand for power and thus better accommodate sources of renewable energy such as ...

Electrode shape improves neurostimulation for small targets

April 24, 2018

A cross-like shape helps the electrodes of implantable neurostimulation devices to deliver more charge to specific areas of the nervous system, possibly prolonging device life span, says research published in March in Scientific ...

China auto show highlights industry's electric ambitions

April 22, 2018

The biggest global auto show of the year showcases China's ambitions to become a leader in electric cars and the industry's multibillion-dollar scramble to roll out models that appeal to price-conscious but demanding Chinese ...

After Facebook scrutiny, is Google next?

April 21, 2018

Facebook has taken the lion's share of scrutiny from Congress and the media about data-handling practices that allow savvy marketers and political agents to target specific audiences, but it's far from alone. YouTube, Google ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.