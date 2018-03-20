New Mexico regulators OK massive wind farms near Texas

March 21, 2018 by Susan Montoya Bryan

New Mexico regulators on Wednesday approved a $1.6 billion plan that calls for building two massive wind farms along the Texas-New Mexico border.

The unanimous vote by the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission marks one of the key steps needed for Xcel Energy to move forward with its plans. Texas regulators are expected to act on the proposal in the coming weeks.

Xcel Energy says the proposed wind farms would take advantage of what has become the least expensive generating resource in the region to reduce fuel costs and ultimately save customers money on their monthly bills.

The project is part of major investment the company is making in wind across its entire service area. Xcel Energy plans to grow its wind portfolio by more than 50 percent by the end of 2021 by adding a dozen new wind farms in seven states. That would add nearly 3,700 megawatts of new wind capacity to its system.

David Hudson, president of the company's operations in New Mexico and Texas, called the vote in New Mexico historic.

"These wind facilities will power the regional economy with energy from our abundant, fuel-free wind resource and save customers hundreds of millions of dollars in energy costs for decades to come," he said in a statement.

Average monthly fuel savings could total about $2 for a typical residential customer beginning in 2021 once the turbines are spinning.

Wind turbines already dot the plains from central New Mexico to the Texas Panhandle, and Texas leads the nation by far when it comes to installed wind-power capacity.

Analysts with the U.S. Energy Information Administration predicted earlier this year that wind power is expected to surpass hydroelectric power as the largest renewable electricity generation source. That's based on weather patterns as well as the expectation of new wind farms coming online in 2018 and 2019.

Xcel's plans call for adding wind farms near Portales, New Mexico, and in Hale County, Texas, and purchasing more power from facilities owned by NextEra Energy Resources. Xcel estimates all three efforts would result in enough electricity to serve more than 440,000 homes.

The two also are expected to be a boon for state government finances. Aside from roughly 600 construction jobs and a few dozen permanent positions, Xcel Energy estimates the two farms could generate $154 million in additional tax revenue for state and local governments.

Explore further: Wind output in Denmark last year was a record-setter

Related Stories

Wind output in Denmark last year was a record-setter

January 9, 2018

An impressive share of a country's energy consumption through wind? That is one more sign of wind energy's potential as countries look for cleaner energy alternatives. The spotlight goes on Denmark.

Vestas in $1.2B deal to build huge wind power farm in Norway

February 23, 2016

Danish company Vestas Wind Systems A/S says it has been awarded a 1.1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) deal to supply 278 wind turbines for Norwegian power company Statkraft and its partners for a wind power project in central ...

Danish wind power whips up record 43% of electricity

January 11, 2018

Wind power generated 43.4 percent of electricity consumed in Denmark last year, a new record for the Nordic nation which aims to rely on renewables for half of its energy needs by 2030, authorities said Thursday.

NREL, Xcel energy sign wind to hydrogen research agreement

May 8, 2006

The U.S. Department of Energy's, National Renewable Energy Laboratory and Xcel Energy recently signed a cooperative agreement for an innovative "wind to hydrogen" research, development and demonstration project. Researchers ...

Recommended for you

World's biggest battery in Australia to trump Musk's

March 16, 2018

British billionaire businessman Sanjeev Gupta will built the world's biggest battery in South Australia, officials said Friday, overtaking US star entrepreneur Elon Musk's project in the same state last year.

1 in 3 Michigan workers tested opened fake 'phishing' email

March 16, 2018

Michigan auditors who conducted a fake "phishing" attack on 5,000 randomly selected state employees said Friday that nearly one-third opened the email, a quarter clicked on the link and almost one-fifth entered their user ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.