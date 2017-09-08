City-dwelling blackbirds have poorer measures of health

March 21, 2018, University of Groningen
Blackbirds in the city: Bad health, longer life
Blackbird. Credit: Richard Ubels / University of Groningen

Blackbirds live longer in cities than in forests. But their telomeres, repetitive stretches of DNA at the ends of the chromosomes, show that these city birds have a much poorer health status than their rural cousins. These findings from a study in five European cities led by University of Groningen biologists were published in Biology Letters on 21 March.

Blackbirds are a common sight in many city gardens. The species has adapted well to this environment. "But they also live in their original forest areas, which makes them ideal candidates for a study of the effect of city life on ," says University of Groningen postdoc Juan Diego Ibáñez-Álamo. He travelled to Granada, Seville, Madrid, Dijon and Turku to obtain from blackbirds in these cities and adjacent rural areas.

Ibáñez-Álamo is working on a project studying the health effects of city life on at the Groningen Institute for Evolutionary Life Sciences. "There are many indicators of health, like the presence of parasites or the immune response, but these will vary over time." The only truly unambiguous marker of health is the length of the telomeres, DNA structures that form a kind of cap at the end of the chromosomes and protect the DNA molecule from deterioration, just like the plastic caps on shoelaces.

During ageing, the telomeres become shorter. But all kinds of stress will accelerate this shortening. So together with University of Groningen Professor of Evolutionary Biology of Ageing Simon Verhulst, Ibáñez-Álamo set out to compare in city and rural blackbirds. "You can't generalize results from just one city," explains Verhulst. The local population might not be representative. That's another reason why the biologist studied blackbirds: they can be found all over Europe, from Spain to Finland.

In all five cities he visited, Ibáñez-Álamo worked with local scientists, catching birds in mist nets and taking blood samples for the analysis of length. This was done in Groningen, where Verhulst leads one of the reference labs for this technique. Ibáñez-Álamo also checked the plumage of the birds to assess their age. "From the moulting pattern, you can distinguish yearlings from older birds. So we were able to estimate the proportion of older birds in the populations."

The measurements showed that the telomeres of city yearlings were substantially shorter than those of rural yearlings. The difference was even greater in older birds. "The rural populations lived about 30 kilometres from the cities," says Verhulst. Blackbirds can cover this distance within an hour, but their usual dispersal rate is around 3 kilometres, so populations in cities and surrounding rural areas are quite separate.

The city birds therefore showed signs of premature ageing, meaning their health status was poor compared to the rural . But paradoxically, the proportion of older birds was higher in the cities. Ibáñez-Álamo: "This means that mortality is lower in the cities, so the advantages of life compensate for the negative health effects." The mechanism is as yet unclear, but part of the explanation could be that there is less predation or more food in cities.

More work needs to be done to understand how the effect comes about, says Verhulst. "This could be present at birth or develop in the first year, as cities are an unhealthy environment. And it could even be that birds with short telomeres end up in cities and thereby create a population with shorter telomeres."

Explore further: Young birds suffer in the city

More information: Urban blackbirds have shorter telomeres, Biology Letters, rsbl.royalsocietypublishing.or … .1098/rsbl.2018.0083

Related Stories

Young birds suffer in the city

September 8, 2017

City life is tough for young birds. But if they survive their first year, they are less susceptible to the effects of stress, according to research from Lund University in Sweden.

City birds adapt to their new predators

November 7, 2012

Faced with the same threat, city and country birds do not react in the same way despite being from the same species. According to a new study, urban birds have changed their anti-predator behaviour in new environments.

Urban bird species risk dying prematurely due to stress

June 20, 2016

Birds of the species Parus Major (great tit) living in an urban environment are at greater risk of dying young than great tits living outside cities. Research results from Lund University in Sweden show that urban great tits ...

Shorter telomeres reveal stress in migratory birds

August 3, 2016

The stress of birds' continent-spanning annual migrations, it appears, leads to faster aging and a potentially earlier death. A new study in The Auk: Ornithological Advances reveals that telomeres, structures on the ends ...

Recommended for you

City-dwelling blackbirds have poorer measures of health

March 21, 2018

Blackbirds live longer in cities than in forests. But their telomeres, repetitive stretches of DNA at the ends of the chromosomes, show that these city birds have a much poorer health status than their rural cousins. These ...

Monkeys use tools to crack nuts, shuck oysters

March 21, 2018

Wild macaque monkeys have learned to use tools to crack open nuts and even shuck oysters, researchers said Wednesday, identifying a rare skill-set long thought to be the exclusive party trick of humans and chimps.

Brewing hoppy beer without the hops

March 20, 2018

Hoppy beer is all the rage among craft brewers and beer lovers, and now UC Berkeley biologists have come up with a way to create these unique flavors and aromas without using hops.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.