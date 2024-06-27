The University of Groningen (Dutch: Rijksuniversiteit Groningen), located in the city of Groningen, was founded in 1614. It is one of the oldest universities in the Netherlands as well as one of its largest. Since its inception more than 200,000 students have graduated. It is a member of the distinguished Coimbra Group. In April 2013, according to the results of the International Student Barometer, the University of Groningen, for the third time in a row, has been voted the best University of the Netherlands. In 2014 the university celebrates its 400th anniversary with various activities in and around the city of Groningen.

Address
Groningen, Netherlands
Website
http://www.rug.nl/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Groningen

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

University of Groningen

Kick-starting seagrass for a climate-proof sea

Once upon a time, seagrass meadows of about 150 square kilometers covered the bottom of the Dutch Wadden Sea. Now, seagrasses have all but disappeared, just like in many other places in the world. But these unique saltwater ...

Ecology

Jun 27, 2024

0

0

Chemists produce new-to-nature enzyme containing boron

Boronic acid has been used in organic chemistry for decades, even though it is not present in any organism. "It gives rise to different chemical reactions than those we find in nature," explains Gerard Roelfes, Professor ...

Biochemistry

May 8, 2024

0

453

More efficient molecular motor widens potential applications

Light-driven molecular motors were first developed nearly 25 years ago at the University of Groningen, the Netherlands. This resulted in a shared Nobel Prize for Chemistry for Professor Ben Feringa in 2016. However, making ...

Biochemistry

Apr 26, 2024

0

156

A self-powered sensor made from plants

The story of Qi Chen's research is full of serendipity. In the first year of her Ph.D., she was hanging out with friends at the University's Zernike campus, discussing the topics of their research. Chen told them she was ...

Materials Science

Sep 12, 2023

0

127

The first organic oscillator that makes catalysis swing

Oscillating chemical systems are present at nearly every popular chemistry exhibition—especially the ones that display striking color changes. But so far there are very few practical uses for these types of reactions beyond ...

Analytical Chemistry

Sep 6, 2023

0

98

page 1 from 19