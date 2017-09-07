Young birds suffer in the city

September 8, 2017
city
The downtown Dallas, Texas (USA) skyline from a levee along the Trinity River. Facing southeast. Credit: drumguy8800/Wikipedia

City life is tough for young birds. But if they survive their first year, they are less susceptible to the effects of stress, according to research from Lund University in Sweden.

Life in a constitutes both a threat and an opportunity for wild animals. Researchers at Lund University have now tackled this contradictory state in urban environments. They studied young and adult in Malmö, Sweden, and compared their with the same bird species in rural areas.

What emerged was that great tits in the urban live in a bit of a paradox. On the one hand, it is considerably tougher for birds to reach maturity in a city. On the other hand, if they do survive their first year, the negative effects decrease and the birds seem to be hardier.

"It seems that the various stress factors in the city do not affect the survival of adult individuals in the same way as they affect that of young birds", says Pablo Salmón, who is a research student in biology at Lund University.

The new study also identified a mechanism that predicts a difference in the birds' survival between city and countryside. The researchers investigated what are known as telomeres. A is the very extremity of a chromosome - telomeres are present in humans as well as other animals. The telomeres protect the chromosomes and our genome. The longer the telomeres, the better the chance the individual has for a long life. Previous studies have shown that the telomeres are shortened each time a cell divides, i.e. with age, but also that environmental stress can accelerate this shortening process.

Only young birds with long telomeres survived their first year in the city, according to the current study. This indicates that only the most vigorous individuals can endure the challenges of the urban environment. The correlation between and survival was also present in birds in the countryside, but the effect was significantly stronger in the urban birds.

"Our study is the first to show the connection between telomere length and the survival of individuals in the urban environment", says Pablo Salmón.

However, the researchers do not know exactly what, in the , makes the individuals with shorter telomeres succumb. Many different stress factors could underpin this pattern, such as bad food, air pollution or a lack of darkness at night. A combination of several factors is perhaps the most likely.

"In the future, we would like to understand these underlying factors and how they affect the ", says Pablo Salmón.

Explore further: Urban bird species risk dying prematurely due to stress

More information: Pablo Salmón et al, Selective disappearance of great tits with short telomeres in urban areas, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2017). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2017.1349

Related Stories

Urban bird species risk dying prematurely due to stress

June 20, 2016

Birds of the species Parus Major (great tit) living in an urban environment are at greater risk of dying young than great tits living outside cities. Research results from Lund University in Sweden show that urban great tits ...

Stress in the nest can have lifelong effect

August 16, 2017

Why do some sparrows hatch six chicks while others don't hatch any? How does upbringing affect the remainder of their lives? Physiological stress in the nest can actually affect birds' DNA and possibly their lifespan.

Shorter telomeres reveal stress in migratory birds

August 3, 2016

The stress of birds' continent-spanning annual migrations, it appears, leads to faster aging and a potentially earlier death. A new study in The Auk: Ornithological Advances reveals that telomeres, structures on the ends ...

Fewer children mean longer life?

March 27, 2013

New research into ageing processes, based on modern genetic techniques, confirms theoretical expectations about the correlation between reproduction and lifespan. Studies of birds reveal that those that have offspring later ...

How fast you age depends on your parents

December 11, 2014

In the hunt for better knowledge on the aging process, researchers from Lund University have now enlisted the help of small birds. A new study investigates various factors which affect whether chicks are born with long or ...

Recommended for you

Lazy ants make themselves useful in unexpected ways

September 8, 2017

If the first thing that comes to mind when you think about ants is "industrious," you might be in for a surprise. In 2015, biologists at the University of Arizona reported that a sizable chunk of the "workers" that make up ...

Monarch butterflies disappearing from western North America

September 7, 2017

Monarch butterfly populations from western North America have declined far more dramatically than was previously known and face a greater risk of extinction than eastern monarchs, according to a new study in the journal Biological ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.