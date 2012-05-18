Physicists find clues to the origins of high-temperature superconductivity

January 18, 2018 by Lisa Zyga, Phys.org feature
cuprate superconductors
Figure showing the conversion between incoherent and coherent electron correlations in the cuprates’ non-superconducting and superconducting states, respectively. Credit: Li et al. Published in Nature Communications.

Ever since cuprate (copper-containing) superconductors were first discovered in 1986, they have greatly puzzled researchers. Cuprate superconductors have critical superconducting temperatures—the point at which their electrical resistance drops to zero—of up to 138 K at ambient pressure, which far exceeds the critical temperatures of other superconductors and is even higher than what is thought possible based on theory.

Now in a new study, researchers have discovered the existence of a loop that gratly enhances the superconductivity of cuprates and may shed light on the origins of high-temperature cuprate superconductivity—considered one of the most important open questions in physics.

The researchers, Haoxiang Li et al., at the University of Colorado at Boulder and the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, have published a paper on their experimental ARPES (Angle Resolved Photoemission Spectroscopy) results on high-temperature in a recent issue of Nature Communications.

As the researchers explain, the positive feedback mechanism arises from the fact that the electrons in the non-superconducting cuprate state are correlated differently than in most other systems, including in conventional , which have strongly coherent electron correlations. In contrast, cuprates in their non-superconducting state have strongly incoherent "strange-metal" correlations, which are at least partly removed or weakened when the cuprates become superconducting.

Due to these incoherent electron correlations, it has been widely believed that the framework that describes conventional superconductivity—which is based on the notion of quasiparticles—cannot accurately describe cuprate superconductivity. In fact, some research has suggested that cuprate superconductors have such unusual electronic properties that even attempting to describe them with the notion of particles of any kind becomes useless.

This leads to the question of, what role, if any, do the strange-metal correlations play in high-temperature cuprate superconductivity?

The main result of the new paper is that these correlations don't simply disappear in the cuprate superconducting state, but instead get converted into coherent correlations that lead to an enhancement of the superconductive electron pairing. This process results in a positive feedback loop, in which the conversion of the incoherent strange-metal correlations into a coherent state increases the number of superconductive electron pairs, which in turn leads to more conversion, and so on.

The researchers found that, due to this positive feedback mechanism, the strength of the coherent electron correlations in the superconducting state is unprecedented, greatly exceeding what is possible for conventional superconductors. Such a strong electron interaction also opens up the possibility that cuprate superconductivity might occur due to a completely unconventional pairing mechanism—a purely electronic pairing mechanism that could arise solely due to quantum fluctuations.

"We experimentally discover that the incoherent electron correlations in the strange metal 'normal state' are converted to coherent correlations in the superconducting state that help strengthen the , with an ensuing positive feedback loop," coauthor Dan Dessau at the University of Colorado at Boulder told Phys.org. "Such a strong positive feedback loop should strengthen most conventional pairing mechanisms but could also allow for a truly unconventional (purely electronic) pairing mechanism."

Surprisingly, the researchers also found that they could describe their experimental results using a semi-conventional quasiparticle-like approach, despite the fact that cuprate superconductors behave so differently than other materials.

In the future, the researchers plan to investigate whether this positive feedback mechanism can be integrated into other materials, perhaps leading to new kinds of high-temperature superconductors.

"We can look for similar positive feedback loops in related materials, and can also use the newly developed ARPES-based techniques to probe the details of the electronic correlations in even greater detail," Li said.

Explore further: Iron-based superconductors exhibit s-wave symmetry

More information: Haoxiang Li et al. "Coherent organization of electronic correlations as a mechanism to enhance and stabilize high-TC cuprate superconductivity." Nature Communications. DOI: 10.1038/s41467-017-02422-2

Related Stories

Iron-based superconductors exhibit s-wave symmetry

May 18, 2012

(Phys.org) -- Condensed-matter physicists the world over are in hot pursuit of a comprehensive understanding of high-temperature superconductivity, not just for its technological benefits but for the clues it holds to strongly ...

Room-temp superconductors could be possible

September 29, 2016

Superconductors are the holy grail of energy efficiency. These mind-boggling materials allow electric current to flow freely without resistance. But that generally only happens at temperatures within a few degrees of absolute ...

Superconductivity's third side unmasked

June 17, 2011

The debate over the mechanism that causes superconductivity in a class of materials called the pnictides has been settled by a research team from Japan and China. Superconductivity was discovered in the pnictides only recently, ...

Recommended for you

5 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Osiris1
not rated yet 3 hours ago
A bit of 'fine tuning' may yield room temp and above 'superconductors'. Possibly other discoveries and 'new physics' await along this line.
Parsec
not rated yet 1 hour ago
This article is fascinating. This is the first thing I have seen that could actually allow not only the discovery of entirely new superconductor families but eventual development of much better superconductors.

It is important to notice that improving current superconductors is not just about raising their critical point. It's also about reducing their susceptibility to magnetic flux, and making them more structurally robust, so they don't break when made into wires or magnets.
mackita
not rated yet 1 hour ago
first thing I have seen that could actually allow not only the discovery
"Allow" is the correct word here. There are already many findings of room temperature superconductors (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7,...) - they're just ignored in similar way, like the cold fusion or antigravity findings.
mackita
not rated yet 58 minutes ago
some research has suggested that cuprate superconductors have such unusual electronic properties that even attempting to describe them with the notion of particles of any kind becomes useless
J.F.Prins research is most famous example of this research. But his opinion was ignored in the same way, like his own observation of room temperature superconductivity on diamond. We tax payers just lost another thirty years of progress with this ignorance. Not surprisingly he lost patience with mainstream physics, which separated him from mainstream physics community even more.
mackita
not rated yet 26 minutes ago
the researchers also found that they could describe their experimental results using a semi-conventional quasiparticle-like approach
Like many founders of new paradigm, J.F. Prins got too radical with his attitude. In high temperature superconductors the electrons don't form pairs, they just form teams separated by their spin like footbal players. And the higher temperature of superconductivity gets, the larger and less separated these teams get. The true room temperature superconductors - so-called ultraconductors aren't separating electrons by their spin at all and their superconductivity is merely classical effect, not quantum one. The pairing of electrons is not primary cause of superconductivity even at low temperatures, which becomes apparent once we try to answer the question: "why some materials form Cooper pairs easily and others not?". And this answer have both low- both high-temperature superconductors surprisingly common.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.