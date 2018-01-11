January 11, 2018

Hyundai Motor invests in Southeast Asian ride-sharing Grab

by Youkyung Lee

Hyundai Motor is joining hands with Southeast Asian ride-hailing service Grab to break into one of the world's fastest-growing markets.

The South Korean company said Thursday that is partnering with the Singapore-headquartered company to explore joint use of Hyundai's Ioniq electric cars, among others, to develop ride-hailing or other services.

Under the partnership with Hyundai, Grab has raised more than $2.5 billion in its latest round of fundraising, which also includes Didi Chuxing, Softbank and Toyota Tsusho.

Tech services companies and auto manufacturers are stepping up cooperation on self-driving, artificial intelligence and other new technologies that are reshaping the auto industry.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Hyundai Motor invests in Southeast Asian ride-sharing Grab (2018, January 11) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-01-hyundai-motor-invests-southeast-asian.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Hyundai, Aurora to release autonomous cars by 2021
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)