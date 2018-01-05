Chemists discover plausible recipe for early life on Earth

Chemists at The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) have developed a fascinating new theory for how life on Earth may have begun.
Their experiments, described today in the journal Nature Communications, demonstrate that key chemical reactions that support life today could have been carried out with ingredients likely present on the planet four billion years ago.
"This was a black box for us," said Ramanarayanan Krishnamurthy, PhD, associate professor of chemistry at TSRI and senior author of the new study. "But if you focus on the chemistry, the questions of origins of life become less daunting."
For the new study, Krishnamurthy and his coauthors, who are all members of the National Science Foundation/National Aeronautics and Space Administration Center for Chemical Evolution, focused on a series of chemical reactions that make up what researchers refer to as the citric acid cycle.
Every aerobic organism, from flamingoes to fungi, relies on the citric acid cycle to release stored energy in cells. In previous studies, researchers imagined early life using the same molecules for the citric acid cycle as life uses today. The problem with that approach, Krishnamurthy explai20ns, is that these biological molecules are fragile and the chemical reactions used in the cycle would not have existed in the first billion years of Earth—the ingredients simply didn't exist yet.
Leaders of the new study started with the chemical reactions first. They wrote the recipe and then determined which molecules present on early Earth could have worked as ingredients.
The new study outlines how two non-biological cycles—called the HKG cycle and the malonate cycle—could have come together to kick-start a crude version of the citric acid cycle. The two cycles use reactions that perform the same fundamental chemistry of a-ketoacids and b-ketoacids as in the citric acid cycle. These shared reactions include aldol additions, which bring new source molecules into the cycles, as well as beta and oxidative decarboxylations, which release the molecules as carbon dioxide (CO2).
As they ran these reactions, the researchers found they could produce amino acids in addition to CO2, which are also the end products of the citric acid cycle. The researchers think that as biological molecules like enzymes became available, they could have led to the replacement of non-biological molecules in these fundamental reactions to make them more elaborate and efficient.
"The chemistry could have stayed the same over time, it was just the nature of the molecules that changed," says Krishnamurthy. "The molecules evolved to be more complicated over time based on what biology needed."
"Modern metabolism has a precursor, a template, that was non-biological," adds Greg Springsteen, PhD, first author of the new study and associate professor of chemistry at Furman University.
Making these reactions even more plausible is the fact that at the center of these reactions is a molecule called glyoxylate, which studies show could have been available on early Earth and is part of the citric acid cycle today (called the "Glyoxylate shunt or cycle").
Krishnamurthy says more research needs to be done to see how these chemical reactions could have become as sustainable as the citric acid cycle is today.
My high school chemistry teacher once told his students that a human is 97 cents worth of chemicals. I have to assume he intended more than a little hyperbole since life is more about information and entropy. From the protein molecules of the cell to societies, life has unique abilities to manipulate and organize both. Life is much more than mere chemistry and it takes much more than chemistry to produce it.
johnhew
If we can't get a decent comment stream on this fantastic result we might as well just talk about climate change.
dfjohnsonphd
All life had a precursor, a template, that was non-biological, and did NOT involve a TCA cycle.
Wake me up when they establish the means by which a self-replicating organism (first life) arose from a complex, inanimate mixture of water, inorganic ions, metabolites, membranes and polymers. This is one for a real Einstein. And even he would have been stumped by this one.......maybe.
The complexity of life:
Complex three dimensional molecules coded on linear sequences of DNA or RNA are essential to life on earth. These 3-D molecules provided the enzymatic and structural features from which life arose. The TCA cycle played no role in this evolution. That arose long after the first life forms got jump-started.
antialias_physorg
What is this 'much more'? Care to support this with any kind of evidence?
Hint: You can't. End of story.
Life is chemicals (or physics). It's a meaningless label as no definition you care to come up with can delineate life from non-life in a meaningful manner. It may be convenient for humans in our everyday lives to talk about living and dead stuff - but that doesn't mean this has any relevance to how nature works.
woojamon
I think I get it. I mean all it takes is some various metals, undergoing some kind of chemistry, to make a car; some concoction of hydrocarbons and polymers and semiconductors undergoing some sort of chemistry to make a computer. Yeah, physics!
Captain Stumpy
you're assuming that complexity has to be due to intelligent interference whereas we can demonstrate (repeatedly) that complexity can evolve from simpler organisms
Lenski alone can prove this point, but to be sure, this is also demonstrated (repeatedly) in the fossil record as well as modern genetics (with far too many sources you can use to list here. one combined source that is a good start is as follows: http://www.talkor...comdesc/ )
there is no need to establish an intelligent entity as a first cause (god of the gaps) because that only really shifts the question to that origin or source, which really brings everything back to the above
woojamon
You think evolution disproves intelligent design? Ha, even we with our primitive primate brains try to build adaptation into the systems we construct, because we know they will face changing environments. How much more would (an) intelligent design(ers) create systems capable of evolving to adapt to an environment that (he/she/it/they) know is certain to be ever-changing? If anything, evolution proves the absolute genius of the design of the biological systems we find here on earth.
No one was talking about evolution from simpler organisms, anyways, so I'll let you take a mulligan for that. It was about the initial reactions that sparked life in the first place. Just because we haven't empirically proven one thing doesn't mean the counter-argument holds