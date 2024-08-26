The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) is a biomedical research corporation established in La Jolla, California with another site in Jupiter, Florida. Its origins stem from a large endowment from Ellen Browning Scripps in the 1920s originally targeted for research on immune disorders. In the 1990s the combined Scripps Clinic and Research Institute became separate entitities. Today, TSRI is one of the most prolific and active research institutes in the United States with a wide range of human disorders/conditions in its focus. Namely, cancer biology, cell therapy, genetics, molecular and experimental medicine, neurobiology and more. The newly constructed Scripps Florida focuses on drug discoveries, basic biomedical research and technologies.

Chemists introduce new copper-catalyzed C-H activation strategy

Inspired by what human liver enzymes can do, Scripps Research chemists have developed a new set of copper-catalyzed organic synthesis reactions for building and modifying pharmaceuticals and other molecules. The new reactions ...

Analytical Chemistry

Apr 19, 2024

New study reveals novel approach for combating 'resting' bacteria

Most disease-causing bacteria are known for their speed: In mere minutes, they can double their population, quickly making a person sick. But just as dangerous as this rapid growth can be a bacterium's resting state, which ...

Cell & Microbiology

Apr 11, 2024

A simple, inexpensive way to make carbon atoms bind together

The active ingredient in many drugs is what's known as a small molecule: bigger than water, much smaller than an antibody and mainly made of carbon. It's tough, however, to make these molecules if they require a quaternary ...

Materials Science

Apr 6, 2024

Scientists reveal how first cells could have formed on Earth

Roughly 4 billion years ago, Earth was developing conditions suitable for life. Origin-of-life scientists often wonder if the type of chemistry found on the early Earth was similar to what life requires today. They know that ...

Biochemistry

Feb 29, 2024

