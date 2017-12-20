CNN cancels its daily Snapchat show after four months

December 24, 2017 by Stephen Battaglio, Los Angeles Times

CNN has ended its daily newscast designed for Snapchat users just four months after launching it.

CNN and Los Angeles-based Snap Inc. said the program, called "The Update," failed to generate enough to sustain itself. A CNN spokesperson said the network will continue to work with Snap on developing other projects to reach digital users.

"Snap and CNN have built a great partnership over the years and our teams have enormous admiration for each other," the companies said in a joint statement confirming the cancellation. "We plan to keep working together and mutually decided to hit pause as we explore the best opportunities for doing that. Our relationship will very much be continuing."

For CNN, the move is a rare retreat, as media companies have been rushing to create short-form programming to reach Snapchat's young adult audience—people who spend little time with traditional television.

"The Update" provided a rundown of stories from CNN reporters and bureaus around the world. The show was made available to Snapchat users daily at 3 p.m. Pacific time, with rolling updates for breaking news.

ESPN launched an edition of "SportsCenter" on Snapchat in November. NBC News has offered a twice-daily newscast called "Stay Tuned" on Snapchat since August.

