NBC News launches new broadcast on Snapchat

July 20, 2017
Snapchat, whose logo is seen here, is hosting a first of its kind broadcast produced by NBC News
Snapchat, whose logo is seen here, is hosting a first of its kind broadcast produced by NBC News

NBC News launched a news show Wednesday on Snapchat, a first-of-its- kind broadcast aimed at wooing a younger audience.

The program "Stay Tuned," produced by a 30-person team, resembles a regular news broadcast in that it is presented by a journalist seen on-screen. But it lasts just three minutes and consists of a rapid-fire series of , none lasting even 10 seconds.

Like other that broadcast content on , mainly Facebook, NBC News uses subtitles on "Stay Tuned" so people can watch videos without sound.

NBC News will run the program live twice daily during the week and once a day on weekends. Recorded versions can be seen on Snapchat's Discover platform.

NBC will sell ad space for the program and share the revenue with Snapchat, CNBC reported. NBC News did not respond to an AFP request for confirmation of this.

NBCUniversal, the of NBC and a unit of cable operator Comcast, invested $500 million in Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, when it went public in March.

Explore further: Snapchat parent Snap slides below IPO price

Related Stories

Snapchat parent Snap slides below IPO price

July 11, 2017

Shares of Snapchat parent Snap Inc. plunged Tuesday, slipping below the price at the time of its stock offering, after a pessimistic outlook from a Wall Street analyst on the popular messaging service.

Recommended for you

Swimming robot probes Fukushima reactor to find melted fuel

July 19, 2017

An underwater robot entered a badly damaged reactor at Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear plant Wednesday, capturing images of the harsh impact of its meltdown, including key structures that were torn and knocked out of place.

Microsoft cloud to help Baidu self-driving car effort

July 19, 2017

Microsoft's cloud computing platform will be used outside China for collaboration by members of a self-driving car alliance formed by Chinese internet search giant Baidu, the companies announced on Tuesday.

Making lab equipment on the cheap

July 18, 2017

Laboratory equipment is one of the largest cost factors in neuroscience. However, many experiments can be performed with good results using self-assembled setups involving 3-D printed components and self-programmed electronics. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.