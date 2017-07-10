Snapchat parent Snap slides below IPO price

July 11, 2017
Snapchat co-founders Bobby Murphy, left, and Evan Spiegel, chief executive officer of Snap Inc., at the New York Stock Exchange
Snapchat co-founders Bobby Murphy, left, and Evan Spiegel, chief executive officer of Snap Inc., at the New York Stock Exchange on March 2. Snap shares have recently fallen below their IPO price on weak growth forecasts

Shares of Snapchat parent Snap Inc. plunged Tuesday, slipping below the price at the time of its stock offering, after a pessimistic outlook from a Wall Street analyst on the popular messaging service.

In afternoon trades, Snap was down 7.9 percent at $15.63, falling below its price for its initial public offering (IPO) in March of $17.

The market action came as Morgan Stanley, whose analyst Brian Nowak said that Snapchat's advertising products were not catching on as quickly as had been expected.

Nowak said Snapchat is also facing tougher competition from Facebook-owned Instagram, which has been offering similar services, and downgraded the company with a $16 target price.

"We have been wrong about Snap's ability to innovate and improve its ad product this year (improving scalability, targeting, measurability, etc.) and user monetization," he said in a note to clients.

"We also believe user growth trends have also been modestly weaker than expected... On competition, we believe Instagram has become more aggressive in competing for Snap's ad dollars. As such, we see Snap ad revenue growth being materially slower than we previously expected."

Snap was the largest IPO of 2017 and rose more than 40 percent from initial trades to give it a market value of some $34 billion, but the recent slide has cut its valuation nearly in half.

Nowak said other new tech companies have also struggled in their early days and noted that "the key now is Snap's ability to execute and improve its ad offering."

In its first , Snap said it lost some $2.2 billion in the first three months of the year on revenues of $149.6 million, disappointing analysts.

Snapchat, which has become popular among young smartphone users for its disappearing messages, saw the number of users of the platform increase to a weaker-than-expected 166 million at the end of March.

Although Snapchat is best known for its smartphone messaging, it has also developed partnerships with numerous media outlets eager to reach its audience with news, video and other content.

Explore further: Snapchat parent rockets higher in Wall Street debut

Related Stories

Snapchat eyes 2017 share offering: report

October 6, 2016

Snapchat's parent Snap is readying a 2017 share offering, which would bring to Wall Street one of the most prominent of the venture-backed tech "unicorns," the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Snap values itself at up to $22B ahead of IPO

February 16, 2017

The parent company of the social network Snapchat is valuing itself at up to $22 billion as it prepares for the tech industry's biggest initial public offering in years.

Recommended for you

Smart technology needs smart users

July 10, 2017

What's the point of smart assistants and intelligent electricity meters if people don't use them correctly? In order to cope with the energy transition, we need a combination of digital technologies and smart user behaviour ...

Houston team one step closer to growing capillaries

July 10, 2017

In their work toward 3-D printing transplantable tissues and organs, bioengineers and scientists from Rice University and Baylor College of Medicine have demonstrated a key step on the path to generate implantable tissues ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.