Got camera? Facebook adds more Snapchat-like features

March 28, 2017
Got camera? Facebook adds more Snapchat-like features
In this May 16, 2012 file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook is adding more Snapchat-like features to its app. The company says it wants to let people's cameras "do the talking" as more people are posting photos and videos instead of blocks of text. With the update coming to users starting Tuesday, March 28, 2017, Facebook is adding a camera icon to the top left corner of its mobile app.. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Facebook is adding more Snapchat-like features to its app. The company says it wants to let people's cameras "do the talking" as more people are posting photos and videos instead of blocks of text.

With the update coming to users starting Tuesday, Facebook is adding a camera icon to the top left corner of its . Users can tap it to open their phone's camera to do a photo or video post. Users could post photos from the app before, it just took two taps.

Facebook's other new Snapchat-copycat features are filters and animations that can be added to images, and a "stories" feature that lets users post photos and videos that stay live for 24 hours.

Snapchat pioneered the camera-first sharing and is wildly popular with younger .

Explore further: Facebook-owned Instagram keeps pressure on Snapchat

Related Stories

Snap values itself at up to $22B ahead of IPO

February 16, 2017

The parent company of the social network Snapchat is valuing itself at up to $22 billion as it prepares for the tech industry's biggest initial public offering in years.

Recommended for you

Elon Musk hints at new brain-computer project

March 28, 2017

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk hinted Tuesday that he is working on a new startup focusing on brain-computer interface, part of his vision to help humans keep up with machines.

Self-driving car crash comes amid debate about regulations

March 28, 2017

A crash that caused an Uber self-driving SUV to flip onto its side in a Phoenix suburb serves as a stark reminder of the challenges surrounding autonomous vehicles in Arizona, a state that has gone all-in to entice the company ...

Renewable energy has robust future in much of Africa: study

March 27, 2017

As Africa gears up for a tripling of electricity demand by 2030, a new Berkeley study maps out a viable strategy for developing wind and solar power while simultaneously reducing the continent's reliance on fossil fuels and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.