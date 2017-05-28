Snapchat's 'Spectacles' go on sale in Europe

June 2, 2017
Snap announces that its Spectacles sunglasses have gone on sale in Europe
Snap announces that its Spectacles sunglasses have gone on sale in Europe

Snap, parent company of the mobile application Snapchat, said Friday that its Spectacles sunglasses, which have built-in cameras, have gone on sale in Europe.

"From June 2, and for the first time, the Spectacles will go on sale outside of the United States," Snap said in an emailed statement.

The sunglasses, which can record short videos of between 10 and 30 seconds and share them via Snapchat, will be sold via "Snapbots", yellow vending machines being installed at chosen sites in France, Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain this summer.

The shades, retailing at 149.99 euros ($168) in Europe, can also be purchased online.

There are small LED lamps on the sunglasses that light up when the camera is on to signal to people nearby that they are being filmed.

The Spectacles already went on sale in the United States in November, with an estimated 90,000 sold by the end of March, according to US media reports.

Snap said that the number of daily active users of its Snapchat messaging service grew to 166 million at the end of the quarter, including 55 million in Europe.

Explore further: Snapchat Spectacles now sold online

Related Stories

Snapchat Spectacles now sold online

February 21, 2017

If you didn't race out to Los Angeles to get them, or stand in an endless line in Santa Monica, Calif., or catch a helicopter ride to the middle of the Grand Canyon, or brave the Manhattan cold, or pay a premium on eBay, ...

Snapchat introduces video-catching sunglasses

September 24, 2016

Vanishing message service Snapchat announced Saturday it will launch a line of video-catching sunglasses, a spin on Glass eyewear abandoned by Google more than a year ago.

Recommended for you

U.S. now can ask travelers for Facebook, Twitter handles

June 2, 2017

Travelers wishing to visit the United States can now be asked for their social media handles and email addresses going back five years, a new U.S. government request that's alarmed privacy advocates but which the Trump Administration ...

Scientists slash computations for deep learning

June 1, 2017

Rice University computer scientists have adapted a widely used technique for rapid data lookup to slash the amount of computation—and thus energy and time—required for deep learning, a computationally intense form of ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.