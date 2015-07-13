Snapchat seeks to attract more users by redesigning app

November 29, 2017 by Barbara Ortutay
Snapchat
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Snapchat is separating what friends share and what media organizations publish in an attempt to appeal to a broader range of users.

The photo messaging app has not been gaining enough users, especially beyond its core of younger people. Parent company Snap Inc.'s stock is down sharply since its earlier this year.

Users will now see two separate feeds—one from friends and one from publishers and non-friend accounts they follow. Before, Snapchat was mixing those posts, much the way Twitter, Facebook and other rivals continue to do. Snap hinted at changes three weeks ago, but didn't provide details then.

CEO Evan Spiegel took a jab at rivals, writing that "fueled 'fake news'" because of this content mixing.

